CHICAGO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evive, the leader in digital engagement and communication technology, today announced its sponsorship of the virtual Business Group on Health Annual Conference, which runs May 4-6, 2021.
Business Group on Health is the only nonprofit organization devoted to representing large employers' perspectives on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions.
The annual event combines two highly attended conferences, Business Health Agenda and Workforce Strategy, to highlight workplace challenges, solutions and strategies. The show brings together more than 500 key decision-makers from the largest U.S. and global companies to hear from industry leaders, share best practices and craft innovative solutions to healthcare issues.
Evive will sponsor a Mind Stretch session for all attendees on Wednesday, May 5 from 1:15-1:45 p.m. EDT, featuring Dr. BJ Fogg. Fogg is the founder and director of the Behavior Design Lab at Stanford University and New York Times bestselling author of "Tiny Habits." His session, "Shine: The Most Important Emotion for Your Employees," will explore the emotion Shine, which Fogg coined through his research. Shine motivates employees to tackle new projects, persevere and achieve. For employers, Shine is critical for creating employee engagement and helping employees build sustainable habits to support a happier and healthier life for themselves and their families.
"Evive is excited to sponsor the conference and Dr. Fogg's session. As business leaders reset healthcare and wellness benefits post-pandemic, Evive is committed to helping the industry tackle the most pressing topics facing health and safety in the workplace," said Prashant Srivastava, Evive president and CEO. "We look forward to productive discussions about the important role Evive's personalized messaging platform can play in helping employers motivate and prompt employees to take action, increase employee satisfaction and improve employee engagement."
Evive's digital communications platform combines predictive analytics and behavioral science with rich data sets, such as employer and pharmacy claims and ecosystem data, to automatically distribute timely, relevant messages to the right employees in the right way. Each message is sent based on the employee's elected mode of communication, email, text message or push notification, and designed to motivate employees to act.
"Evive is devoted to empowering health advocacy services, boosting benefits adoption and utilization and driving greater results for employers and employees," said Srivastava. "We know that the members of Business Group on Health take the overall health of their employees seriously, which is why we're ensuring the communications technology is in place to help employers maintain a healthier workforce."
Learn more about Evive's platform here. Sign-up for the virtual Business Group on Health Annual Conference here.
About Evive
Evive changes the way companies communicate. As the market leader in data-driven, personalized engagement, Evive has extensive experience helping large and midsize companies optimize the employee experience across their diverse populations. Starting with rich healthcare and HR data sources, Evive uses proprietary predictive analytics and behavioral science expertise to deliver highly segmented, multi-modal messaging. Personalized communications connects the right person to the right resource at the right time: driving individual action and delivering measurable outcomes across the spectrum of employee experiences. To learn more about Evive, visit https://goevive.com/ or LinkedIn. Contact press@goevive.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Jake Kirsch, Evive, (224) 545-9314, Jake@connectcomsinc.com
SOURCE Evive