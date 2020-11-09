Evofem Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Launched Phexxi(TM) (lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate) in U.S. for Hormone-free Contraception Initiated Pivotal Phase 3 EVOGUARD Trial of EVO100 for Prevention of Chlamydia and Gonorrhea Secured $25 Million Strategic Investment from Adjuvant Capital Management to Host Conference Call Monday, November 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET