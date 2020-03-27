Evofem_Logo.jpg
By Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will present an overview of the Company and business updates at the upcoming Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference.

Date:

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Time:

11:00 am – 11:25 am EDT

Access:

https://evofem.investorroom.com or click here       

The archived webcast of the event will be available 24 hours following the presentation in the Investors section of the Evofem Biosciences website at www.evofem.com

About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Evofem Biosciences aims to advance the lives of women by developing innovative solutions, such as woman-controlled contraception and potential protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's lead product candidate, Phexxi™, is currently being reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for prevention of pregnancy.  The investigational candidate EVO100 is being evaluated for prevention of urogenital transmission of both Chlamydia trachomatis infection (chlamydia) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection (gonorrhea) in women. For more information regarding Evofem, please visit www.evofem.com.

Phexxi™ and Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-R™) are trademarks of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
araskopf@evofem.com
M: (917) 673-5775

Media Contact
Cara Miller
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
cmiller@evofem.com
O: (858) 550-1900 x272

