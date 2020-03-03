SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.
Date
Thursday March 12, 2020
Time
11:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. PDT)
Dial-in numbers
(866) 503-5561 (U.S. toll-free) or (253) 336-2965
Passcode
5595046
Webcast (live and archived)
www.evofem.com under "Investors" or click here
The live webcast and related slide presentation can be accessed on the Company's Investor page at https://evofem.investorroom.com/events. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download any software that may be required. If participating by phone, please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International), access code 5595046. The webcast will be archived at https://evofem.investorroom.com/events.
About Amphora
Amphora® (L-lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) is an investigational Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-R™) designed to regulate vaginal pH within the normal range of 3.5 to 4.5, even in the presence of semen, which normally raises the vaginal pH to 7.0 to 8.0. This maintains an acidic environment that is inhospitable to sperm, as well as certain viral and bacterial pathogens associated with sexually transmitted infections, but is integral to the survival of healthy bacteria in the vagina.
About Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Evofem Biosciences aims to advance the lives of women by developing innovative solutions, such as woman-controlled contraception and potential protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's lead Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-R™) product candidate, Amphora®, is in development for multiple potential indications: prevention of pregnancy, prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis infection (chlamydia) in women, and prevention of urogenital Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection (gonorrhea) in women. For more information regarding Evofem, please visit www.evofem.com.
Amphora® is a registered trademark and MVP-R™ is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Investor Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
araskopf@evofem.com
M: (917) 673-5775
Media Contact
Cara Miller
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
cmiller@evofem.com
O: (858) 550-1900 x272