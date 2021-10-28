ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evoke Research and Consulting, LLC (Evoke), a leading management consultant to the federal government, received a base and 4 option years - BPA Call order under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) IT Governance, Management, Strategy, and Security professional services Blanket Purchase Agreement.
"FNS's 15 nutrition assistance programs play a critical role in providing access to nutritious food for American children, low-income individuals, and families. We are honored to play a role in supporting their mission," says Greg Blaisdell, Evoke Managing Partner.
Educating communities on these programs and associated benefits is critical throughout America. Evoke will support the expeditious, consistent, and accurate dissemination of information via multi-channel platforms in leading the charge to end food and nutrition insecurity.
Evoke Managing Partner Jim Loreto added, "Evoke will aid FNS by modernizing communications channels, educating the public, and inspiring confidence in food security. We look forward to executing their vision to increase the efficient dissemination of this important information alongside the dedicated FNS team."
About Evoke
Evoke Research and Consulting, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that provides professional services and technology support in management, organizational improvement, and technology and engineering services. Evoke is an ISO 9001:2018, ISO 20000-1, ISO 27001, CMMIDEV/3SM, and CMMISVC/3 SM Certified Management Consulting firm headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.
