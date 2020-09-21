WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced it will host its annual Investor and Analyst Day on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. ET to 12:30 p.m. ET. This year's event will be held virtually.
To register for the event and access the live webcast, visit the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/event-calendar. A replay of the event will be archived on the investor relations section of the company's website following the event.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.
Contacts:
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
Investor Relations, Westwicke
443.213.0500
InvestorRelations@evolenthealth.com
Kim Conquest
Corporate Communications, Evolent Health
540.435.2095
KConquest@evolenthealth.com