Evolent_Health_Logo.jpg

Evolent Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Evolent Health)

 By Evolent Health

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced it will host its annual Investor and Analyst Day on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. ET to 12:30 p.m. ET. This year's event will be held virtually.

To register for the event and access the live webcast, visit the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/event-calendar. A replay of the event will be archived on the investor relations section of the company's website following the event.

About Evolent Health
Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

Investor Relations, Westwicke
443.213.0500
InvestorRelations@evolenthealth.com

Kim Conquest
Corporate Communications, Evolent Health
540.435.2095
KConquest@evolenthealth.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.