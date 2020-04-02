MADISON, Wis., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) today announced it would be devoting significant patient education resources toward the ability to request Cologuard® online through a telehealth provider. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people are staying home to avoid spreading the virus. Telehealth offers a way to screen more people at home, even during a public health crisis.
"Cancer doesn't stop for anything. As the country faces a pandemic, we are letting people know they can request Cologuard online from a health care provider, without an office visit," said Kevin Conroy, Exact Sciences chairman and CEO. "While Americans are at home trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their communities, they can address another pressing public health issue and get screened for colorectal cancer."
Colorectal cancer, the second leading cancer killer in the U.S.,1 is more treatable when detected early, making timely screening essential. 2 Despite this, an estimated 53,000 Americans will die this year from colorectal cancer.1 As the only FDA-approved stool DNA test for colorectal cancer, Cologuard found 92% of all colorectal cancers,3 including 94% in stages I and II4 in a large clinical study of patients 50 and older. The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends Cologuard as a screening test for average risk patients.5 Patients can use Cologuard without any preparation or changes in diet and medication. The Cologuard collection kit is delivered to a patient's door, and home pick-up can be scheduled by calling Exact Sciences Laboratories' 24/7 Customer Care Center at 1-844-870-8870. Test results are provided to the ordering physician in approximately 14 days.
People can visit Cologuardtest.com to learn more about telehealth options for their screening needs, including how telehealth providers can review patient information and risk factors and, if appropriate, prescribe Cologuard. Cologuard is intended to screen adults 45 years of age or older, who are at average risk for colorectal cancer. It is not a replacement for colonoscopy in high-risk individuals. Cologuard is available by prescription only.
Any positive Cologuard test result should be referred for a diagnostic colonoscopy. Recognizing it may be challenging to schedule a follow-up colonoscopy immediately during the COVID-19 pandemic, Exact Sciences is actively exploring ways we may be able to support patients as they navigate those next steps.
Exact Sciences' testing labs remain operational at this time. Business continuity plans are in place at all sites to help sustain operations and ensure continuity of service for patients during this unprecedented time. Customer Care teams are available 24/7 to help patients complete their Cologuard collection kit and schedule an at-home pick-up by calling 1-844-870-8870. Cologuard kits can also be dropped at any UPS location.
About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.
About Cologuard
Cologuard was approved by the FDA in August 2014, and results from Exact Sciences' prospective 90-site, point-in-time, 10,000-patient pivotal trial in adults 50 years of age or older were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2014. Cologuard is included in the American Cancer Society's (2018) colorectal cancer screening guidelines and the recommendations of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (2016) and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (2016). Cologuard is indicated to screen adults 45 years of age and older who are at average risk for colorectal cancer by detecting certain DNA markers and blood in the stool. Do not use Cologuard if you have had precancer, have inflammatory bowel disease and certain hereditary syndromes, or have a personal or family history of colorectal cancer. Cologuard is not a replacement for colonoscopy in high risk patients. Cologuard performance in adults ages 45-49 is estimated based on a large clinical study of patients 50 and older. Cologuard performance in repeat testing has not been evaluated.
The Cologuard test result should be interpreted with caution. A positive test result does not confirm the presence of cancer. Patients with a positive test result should be referred for diagnostic colonoscopy. A negative test result does not confirm the absence of cancer. Patients with a negative test result should discuss with their doctor when they need to be tested again.
Medicare and most major insurers cover Cologuard. For more information about Cologuard, visit www.cologuardtest.com. Rx Only.
