BOSTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging the power of data, artificial intelligence, and years of experience, award-winning online test prep company, examPAL, today announced its new partnership with Beable, a life-ready literacy company founded by veteran edtech entrepreneur Saki Dodelson. Together, the companies will launch their ground-breaking online SAT and ACT courses, specially designed for public schools.
The novel course, called TestReady, uses crowd wisdom and machine learning to identify the most efficient solutions to each problem and to develop a personalized test prep plan for each student. The underlying algorithms draw on each student's unique way of thinking and learning and give students the tools they need to improve their cognitive flexibility - the ability to see a question from multiple points of view and to choose the solution approach that best fits the question. Cognitive flexibility has been shown to be the hallmark of top-scoring students and later career success.
"Beable's team brings an immense first-hand experience essential to guiding high school students on their path towards higher education," says Oren Jackman, examPAL CEO. "We see great synergy between our ability to adapt to every student's strengths and weaknesses and Beable's comprehensive solution to literacy and social-emotional aspects. Together we'll be able to bring a real change to the lives of public high school students who've been deprived of a real chance - and confidence - to enter the centers of power. Affirmative action doesn't fix the baseline inequality in education. Why not just take action?"
About examPAL
examPAL was created with the combined talents of over 100 professionals from multiple industries, including educators, test-prep experts, data scientists, designers, and software developers. examPAL has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being an SXSWEdu and Microsoft Innovate.AI finalist (chosen with 8 other AI companies out of 117) and winning the Google-sponsored DLD Innovation award and the GESA (Global Edtech Startup Award) local bronze. examPAL's ACT and SAT online test prep courses will join its GMAT and GRE courses, which have helped over 100,000 students from 180 countries attain their Master's and PhDs. examPAL students have awarded it 5 stars and 9.5/10 on Trustpilot.