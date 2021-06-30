BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading assessment platform ExamSoft, part of the Turnitin family, announced the acquisition of a proctoring and assessment technology from iSchoolConnect (iSC) that helps institutions efficiently conduct and uphold the integrity of remote online assessments.
iSC launched its technology platform in 2017 to support international student admissions and enrollment. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, iSC adapted their technology platform to deliver proctoring services at scale. Since its launch in March 2020, the updated iSC platform has helped education institutions, technology and service providers, and businesses to proctor more than 3 million exams.
iSchoolConnect's proctoring technology is integrated in ExamSoft's services, giving millions of exam-takers the option to take tests from the comfort and convenience of their homes. "Using iSchoolConnect proctoring technology in combination with our assessment platform ensures we can flexibly and efficiently support our clients' exam proctoring needs," says Britt Nichols, SVP of ExamSoft. "As institutions increasingly embrace remote and hybrid learning environments and turn to ExamSoft as their partner in assessment with integrity, iSC's solution adds additional value and options to our robust assessment capabilities."
"The acquisition by ExamSoft validates iSchoolConnect as an emerging player in the EdTech space," said Ashish Fernando, CEO of iSchoolConnect. "We are thrilled to see our proctoring technology complement the ExamSoft assessment platform and look forward to refocusing iSchoolConnect on our mission to help higher education institutions revamp their enrollment and engagement processes."
About iSchoolConnect
iSchoolConnect is an AI-product company that assists students across the globe to fulfill their study abroad aspirations. They also help institutions and enterprises worldwide transform their end-to-end admission ecosystem through the smart use of cutting-edge technology, and in-country expertise.
iSchoolConnect is a growing company with over 100 employees and offices in India, US, and Thailand. Several academic institutions and organizations, including California State University and UC Berkeley Extension use its services, reaching millions of students on a global scale.
About ExamSoft
ExamSoft, part of the Turnitin family, is an education technology company based in Dallas, Texas, that builds scalable software solutions that provide a high level of exam security and integrity to education and certification institutions across a variety of verticals, settings and modalities. ExamSoft software gives educators and test-takers actionable data to improve performance and create meaningful efficiencies in grading, exam-building, psychometrics and overall assessment. The ExamSoft mission is to deliver superior assessment solutions to increase learning performance for every student, instructor and institution. ExamSoft currently serves more than 2,000 prominent academic, certification and licensing programs and has successfully administered over 75 million exams.
About Turnitin
Turnitin is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of global education and meaningfully improving learning outcomes. For more than 20 years, Turnitin has partnered with educational institutions to promote honesty, consistency, and fairness across all subject areas and assessment types. Our products are used by educational institutions and certification and licensing programs to uphold integrity and increase learning performance, and by students and professionals to do their best, original work.
Turnitin has offices in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Over 15,000 academic institutions, publishers, and corporations use our services: Feedback Studio, Gradescope, iThenticate, Turnitin Originality, Turnitin Similarity, ExamSoft, and ProctorExam.
