HACKENSACK, N.J. , June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excel Physical Therapy ("EXCEL"), New Jersey's premier provider of orthopedic physical therapy since 1990, is pleased to announce its newest partnership with Team Rehab Physical Therapy, based in West Deptford, NJ. Established in 1992, Team Rehab will remain helmed by current owner, Michael Donoghue, PT, DPT, ATC.
"We could not be prouder to partner with Team Rehab and expand EXCEL's footprint into Southern New Jersey," said Gary Flink, EXCEL's Chief Executive Officer. "Michael and his team share our same treatment approach and clinical philosophy for providing exceptional patient care, and we know they will fit seamlessly into the EXCEL family."
EXCEL continues to expand its reach across New Jersey and further into Southern New Jersey territory. The newest location will be the company's first in Gloucester County and its southernmost site overall. With the addition of the West Deptford office, EXCEL now operates 22 locations throughout nine counties.
The West Deptford office is located at 1007 Mantua Pike, West Deptford, NJ 08096. To schedule an appointment, please call (856) 845-1253 or submit a request online at exceltherapy.com/schedule.
ABOUT EXCEL:
Excel Physical Therapy specializes in the provision of comprehensive physical therapy to individuals following joint replacement, arthroscopic and reconstructive surgeries, as well as spine surgeries. In addition to post-surgical therapy, we pride ourselves in the treatment of patients with non-surgical orthopedic, sports, and spinal-related injuries.
We strive to offer an exemplary model of patient care in a professional and caring environment. Our skilled staff of highly trained physical therapists have extensive experience in treating advanced orthopedic injuries and are referred by many of the area's and nation's top physicians.
We have treated many members of the New Jersey Devils and New York Giants and are the preferred Physical Therapy provider for the NCAA Division 1 sports program at Fairleigh Dickinson University. At EXCEL we bring the same level of expertise, experience and care to all of our patients, ranging from school-aged children to seniors to high-level athletes.
Our foundation for success has been built upon providing exceptional quality care, while maintaining an unsurpassed level of professional standards and customer/patient service.
