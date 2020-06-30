NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC) announced that the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF ("HACK") and ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF ("IPAY") (each an "Acquired Fund" and, collectively, the "Acquired Funds") will be reorganized into the ISE Cybersecurity ETF and ISE Mobile Payments ETF, respectively, each a series of ETF Series Solutions (each an "Acquiring Fund" and, collectively, the "Acquiring Funds"). The Board of Trustees of ETF Managers Trust unanimously approved an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization providing for each reorganization (each, a "Reorganization" and, collectively, the "Reorganizations").
If the Reorganizations are completed as proposed, each shareholder of the applicable Acquired Fund would become a shareholder in the corresponding Acquiring Fund. Each Acquiring Fund's investment objective, principal investment strategies, and fundamental and non-fundamental policies will be similar to those of the corresponding Acquired Fund. Upon completion of the respective Reorganization, ETC will serve as the investment adviser for the Acquiring Funds. Each Reorganization will be subject to approval by the shareholders of HACK and IPAY, respectively. If approved by shareholders of the applicable Acquired Fund, it is expected that each Reorganization will close in the second half of 2020.
About Exchange Traded Concepts
Exchange Traded Concepts is a private-label ETF advisor that launches custom domestic and international equity and fixed income exchange traded funds through a complete turnkey solution. ETC currently manages, advises and sub-advises 27 ETF's with more than $3 billion in AUM. ETC's ETF-In-A-Box TM Solution provides an efficient and cost-effective method to bring exchange-traded funds to market. Additional information can be found on the Exchange Traded Concepts' website.
