CHICAGO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, announced today that Fortune 100 energy company Exelon has deployed Relativity Trace to reduce regulatory risk around their energy trading activities and allow their compliance teams to be more efficient. Relativity Trace, built on Relativity and optimized for RelativityOne, is a surveillance platform that allows compliance teams to ingest all forms of electronic communications–including email, chat and audio–in near real-time, immediately flagging the highest-risk content to compliance officers for further review.
"With Relativity Trace, Exelon is able to utilize the system's automated search capabilities to uncover the most relevant information for review, reduce false positives and ultimately, reduce risk," said Jordan Domash, General Manager of Relativity Trace.
RelativityOne's technology has transformed the way Exelon Legal conducts monitoring and moved the process from a predominantly manual process to a more streamlined and efficient automated one. Now, emails are pulled automatically from Office 365, and responsive and non-responsive data sets are filtered upon ingestion and tagged according to pre-defined search terms. Alerts notify legal and compliance professionals when 'hot' documents are teed up for further review. Since becoming a RelativityOne customer and automating what had previously been an entirely manual process, Exelon's collection efficiencies have increased by 50%.
Relativity Trace is also compatible with Azure Information Protection (AIP), an added security encryption layer that Microsoft offers to provide users better control over how they protect sensitive data. AIP allows users to set up rules around what data is protected and which customer-controlled keys encrypt that data. Relativity Trace integrates natively with AIP feature to support review of protected data for risky behavior within our secure platform.
"A particularly valuable asset of Relativity Trace is that it seamlessly interacts and connects with our existing Microsoft tools. Specifically, the integration with Office 365 enables us to efficiently monitor communications," said Charisma Starr, Exelon Manager of Legal Technology and e-Discovery Operations. "Additionally, we're thrilled that the monitoring solution's ability to significantly reduce manual effort allows our compliance team to utilize the time saved to focus on more strategic projects."
