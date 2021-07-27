PORTLAND, Maine, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Commercial UAV Expo Americas, the leading commercial drone trade show and conference in North America, have announced an impressive list of more than 100 exhibitors from around the globe that will be exhibiting at the 2021 event, which will take place live September 7-9, 2021 at The Mirage Las Vegas, Las Vegas NV.
"With the exhibit floor nearly sold out, over 250+ media and association partners, and commercial drone professionals signing up to attend every day, it's clear the industry is ready to reconvene in person at Commercial UAV Expo Americas," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event.
The list of exhibitors who will be showcasing best-in-class UAS is growing daily, and currently includes these organizations:
- A2Z Drone Delivery, LLC
- Adorama Inc.
- AEE Technology
- Aerial Response Solutions
- Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions (AVSS)
- Aerospace Arizona Association
- AgEagle
- AgileMesh, Inc
- Airborne Public Safety Association
- AirData UAV, Inc
- Airlogix
- Air-Supply Aerial
- AirWorks
- Aloft
- Alynix - BAAM Tech
- Ascent Aerosystems
- Asociación de Profesionales de Drones - APD
- ASTER CO., LTD.
- ASTRALite
- Astrium Inc
- ATL Americas | YUNEEC
- Atlas Geoportal
- Autel Robotics
- BRINC Drones
- Capitol Technology University
- Carlson Software
- C-ASTRAL D.O.O.
- CHC NAVIGATION USA CORPORATION
- Commaris
- Commercial UAV Expo Europe
- Commercial UAV News
- Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation
- CR Flight
- Custom Power
- DAT/EM Systems International
- DJI
- Doosan Mobility Innovation
- Drone Amplified
- Drone Hangar
- DroneDeploy
- DroneTV
- DroneUp
- Easy Aerial Inc
- Electronics Valley Inc.
- Emesent
- End State Solutions LLC
- Exyn Technologies
- Field of View LLC
- Flyability SA
- Fortress UAV
- Frontier Precision
- Fullerton College
- GeoCue Group
- HANCOM inSPACE
- Hesai Technology Co., Ltd.
- Hollywood Drones
- Inspired Flight Technologies LLC
- InTerra LLC
- KIAST Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology
- Kinetic Consulting
- Leica Geosystems Inc.
- LIDAR Magazine
- LiDARUSA
- Lightware LiDAR
- Measure
- MFE Rentals
- MicaSense
- MODUS
- My Case Builder
- Nanomotion LTD
- Northern Plains UAS Test Site
- NVBAA
- Phase One
- Phoenix LiDAR Systems
- Pix4D SA
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- RIEGL USA Inc.
- RIIS LLC
- RMUS
- Robotic Skies
- RuggON Corporation
- SIMACTIVE Inc.
- Skycharge
- Skydio
- Skyfront Corp.
- Skyline Software Systems, Inc.
- Skyward IO, Inc.
- Spaur Group
- Specialty Coating Systems
- Sundance Media Group
- Sunhillo
- Swift Tactical Systems
- The Ohio State University
- Terrasolid Ltd
- Textron Systems
- Tillamook UAS Test Range
- TruWeather Solutions
- Undefined Technologies
- University of North Dakota
- Unmanned Systems Technology Magazine
- Utah State University
- Vayu Aerospace Corporation
- Velary Inc.
- vHive Tech Ltd
- Virtual Surveyor
- Volatus Aerospace
- VRMesh
- Wavelabs Ltd.
- WiBotic Inc.
- Wingtra
- xyHt Magazine
- YellowScan
- Zephyr Drone Simulator
An Exhibit Hall pass is free for anyone who registers by September 6 and includes Exhibit Hall Theater Programming, Welcome Happy Hour, and the Commercial UAV Expo Networking Reception at no additional charge. Registration is available here.
Commercial UAV Expo Americas also has a robust conference program with carefully curated topics that address the pressing issues facing commercial drone professionals today, including regulations, ROI, scaling, security, UTM, and much more. Full event information, including workshops, conference programming and networking events can be found at http://www.expouav.com.
Special features of the 2021 event include live outdoor drone demonstrations, numerous networking functions, industry-specific roundtable discussions, vendor-delivered product previews, and the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit with two full days of programming for drone operators and program managers across law enforcement, fire, search & rescue, and other emergency services for strategic discussions and workshops surrounding the evolving use of unmanned aircraft systems. New this year, the AAM Summit, organized in partnership Amsterdam Drone Week, will be a platform for knowledge sharing related to Advanced Air Mobility.
About Commercial UAV Expo Americas
Commercial UAV Expo Americas, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 7-9, 2021 at The Mirage in Las Vegas. The next edition of its European sister event will take place January 18-20, 2022 at the RAI Amsterdam as part of Amsterdam Drone Week. For more information, visit http://www.expouav.com and http://www.expouav.com/europe.
Commercial UAV Expo Americas is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV Expo Europe; Commercial UAV News; Geo Week comprised of the International Lidar Mapping Forum, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference; Geo Week ENewsletter, SPAR 3D ENewsletter, AEC Next ENewsletter. For more information about exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo, visit Exhibiting Information or contact Katherine Dow, Sales Manager, at kdow@divcom.com or +1.207-842-5497. For attending information, visit http://www.expouav.com or email info@expouav.com.
Questions?
Lora Burns, UAV Expo Americas Marketing Manager, LBurns@divcom.com
Media Contact
Lora Burns, Diversified Communications, 207.842.5522, lburns@divcom.com
SOURCE Commercial UAV Expo Americas