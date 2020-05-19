Commences Chapter 11 Process to Facilitate Sale of North American Business; Engaged in Advanced Discussions with Multiple Potential Buyers Long-Time Lenders to Acquire, Fund and Support EMEA and Asia-Pacific Business; These Operations Not Included in Chapter 11 Proceedings Secures $40 Million of Debtor-in-Possession Financing to Support Ongoing Operations in North America; Continues to Serve Customers as Usual During Court-Supervised Sale Process