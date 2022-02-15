CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exit Partners, LLC announced that it served as exclusive financial advisor to RSK Transport, LLC based in Corpus Christi, TX in its sale to Hazel's Expedited Freight based in Carrollton, TX. The deal closed on February 4th, 2022. Ryland Kirchoff, President of RSK said, "Exit Partners was able to find a perfect acquisition partner for my company. Jon brought numerous parties to the table during the process and advised at every step right up to closing. It was no easy task but at the end of the day, I am very pleased with the outcome."
RSK operates both in Corpus and San Antonio and provides expedited industrial freight services across Texas. With expert service and a customer focus the company grew to become the leading "hot shot" company in Corpus and specializes in shipments for a variety of industries including equipment rental, construction, agriculture, mining, and oil field services. The RSK fleet consists of an array of equipment including One Ton Trucks with Gooseneck Trailers as well as Tractors with Flatbeds, Step Decks, Landolls, and RGNs.
Hazel's is one of the largest independent expedited freight carriers in Texas specializing in time-critical deliveries for businesses. With the addition of RSK, Hazel's expands its geographic reach in South Texas and expands its equipment base in the "heavy haul" market, offering service via terminals in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi. Ryland Kirchoff will continue as a Sales Leader with Hazel's going forward, and his entire Management Team and Office Staff will be integrated into Hazel's operations. Kirchoff said, "It was very important to me that my employees had a good "home" while working through the deal process with Exit Partners, and I am excited for the opportunities my people will have with Hazel's going forward."
Exit Partners is a boutique investment banking firm based in Plano, Texas, providing sell-side, buy-side, and advisory services to well-positioned companies across several industries. Firm principals have advised on the closing of $11 billion in aggregate transaction value.
