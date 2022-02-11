VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Univerus continues its expansion into new tech markets with the purchase of staffing and recruitment software developer and provider, Mindscope. The two companies have successfully collaborated on several projects in recent months, prompting Univerus to invest in Mindscope's future growth.
We are thrilled to be welcoming Mindscope to the Univerus family. Recruiting within organizations has evolved into a strategic function. Mindscope's innovative platform is a new vertical for Univerus and brings a powerful solution to our large manufacturing and construction customer base." comments Brad Atchison, CEO of Univerus.
"Bringing a staffing software product into the Univerus portfolio will add another dimension to our comprehensive customer offer, while also giving our internal business units an outstanding resource for recruitment activities."
Mutual growth is the objective, and Univerus is looking to achieve this through the pooling of industry knowledge and software development capabilities.
As well as gaining access to another new business sector, Univerus will be able to streamline staffing and recruitment operations for its existing business units by utilizing Mindscope's market-leading applicant tracking software.
This acquisition has been carefully considered to ensure that it benefits both parties. Dan Duic from Mindscope, outlines the significance of the deal, "The investment Univerus is making will help Mindscope accomplish an ambitious product development plan. It also gives an opportunity to add outstanding talent to the team."
"The strategy is clear and both businesses have a lot to gain from this partnership. Univerus now has access to market-leading staffing software, and Mindscope is able to explore new markets such as corporate HR."
Univerus' scale means that they can provide an abundance of resources, including valuable software expertise and financial support. Mindscope will have all the tools it needs to execute future sales, marketing, software development, and customer support activities.
In terms of structure, The Mindscope leadership team will continue to oversee day-to-day operations as the business progresses along its 2022 roadmap.
Univerus is aware that Mindscope already has a fantastic team in place, and colleagues from both businesses are excited to be working together on a permanent basis. Existing Mindscope personnel will remain in their current roles, with additions being made to the team as the business continues to grow.
Univerus
Univerus' core tenet is that significant harmonious value results from bringing together forward-thinking professionals and proven solutions. Representing a suite of software businesses strategically woven into the Univerus family, its centralized management approach has empowered top-notch teams to provide mission-critical solutions with the most robust and innovative products available in the marketplace.
For more info, visit http://www.univerus.com.
Mindscope Staffing Software
Mindscope is a full-service staffing and recruitment SaaS developer and provider offering applicant tracking, customer relationship management, unified communications, and task management. Mindscope gives recruiters robust front and back-office functionality that empowers them to make more placements, faster. The company is known for its modern user experience, leading customer service, high overall product quality and extremely flexible configuration capabilities.
For more info, visit http://www.mindscope.com.
