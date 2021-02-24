PEKIN, Ill., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™), recognized for its high-level education and training standards for eating disorders healthcare professionals, is host to the annual education and training conference, the iaedp™ Symposium.
Unlike past iaedp™ Symposiums, where the in-person event enables participants to see select sessions over the four-day conference, the 2021 Symposium premieres virtually on March 18 and runs to September 1, allowing registered participants to virtually experience all 87 sessions and workshops and the interactive Exhibit Hall over six months.
From diverse presentations that include managing strategies for children and adolescents with eating disorders, treating avoidant food intake disorder, exploring issues of race and culture in eating disorders treatment, as well as operating a full track of Spanish presentations, the 2021 iaedp™ Symposium offers significant value for participants who have the opportunity to earn 40 Continuing Educations Units (CEUs) at this year's conference.
Also included in the 2021 Symposium registration are the Core Courses, which fulfill the prerequisites for Certification or the Educational Designation.
"While there's no substitute for the in-person Symposiums, which we are hoping will return in 2022, being able to see and experience every session, Core Courses and the interactive Exhibit Hall is a special and worthwhile opportunity for all participants," says Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at iaedp™ Foundation.
For more information about 2021 Symposium registration and Sponsorship, go to iaedp.com.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. For more information on the 2020 iaedp™ Symposium, visit iaedp.com.
The Presidents Council provides iaedp™ support and includes: Alsana; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate; The Meadows Ranch; The Renfrew Centers; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Center for Eating Disorders; Selah House; SunCloud Health; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; and Walden Behavioral Care.
Media Contact
Susan Lomelino, iaedp Foundation, 2145643285, iaedpnews@hotmail.com
SOURCE iaedp Foundation