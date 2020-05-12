CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvus Janitorial Systems ("Corvus"), a national franchisor of office and commercial cleaning businesses, announces today its growing partnership with current multi-state Master Franchisee Chad Weaver. Mr. Weaver, who has been with Corvus as a Master Franchisee for a decade, has purchased the rights to expand the brand through franchising in Orlando and its surrounding area.
Weaver comes from an entrepreneurial background. He grew up with exposure to the successes and struggles that come with business ownership through the multiple business ventures of his father. After earning an accounting degree from Lambuth University (now part of the University of Memphis), he worked in insurance for several years. Because of his years in the insurance industry, Weaver was attracted to a business model built on recurring revenue, and saw great potential in janitorial services, ultimately beginning his journey in franchise janitorial services in 2002. After researching the model, he moved his family to Louisville, Kent. and went all-in into the commercial cleaning industry as a Master Franchisee. He quickly found success and expanded his business to Lexington, Kent. and Indianapolis.
Weaver met Justin Douglas, founder and CEO of Corvus, early in their careers, and that friendship evolved towards business partnership. "We had multiple conversations about me joining Corvus as a Master Franchisee, and bringing in my three territories. Justin and I had both started out doing a lot of cleanings ourselves, and I greatly respected the business he had built and the processes and systems the franchise had in place. I wanted to be a part of it, and bring the same opportunity to others looking to go into business for themselves," said Weaver.
The two joined forces in 2010 when Weaver officially signed on as a Master Franchisee, and converted his franchises in Louisville, Lexington and Indianapolis to the Corvus brand. Since then, he has added Evansville, Ind. and Raleigh-Durham to his stable of territories and grown Corvus' presence in his territories to more than 200 local franchisees.
Now, Weaver and Corvus are looking to expand the franchise opportunity throughout Orlando. "With so much uncertainty in the job market right now, we are seeing more and more people want to be their own boss," said Weaver. The opportunity for prospective entrepreneurs to grow with Corvus in Orlando and control their own financial destiny is unprecedented as commercial cleaning is expected to see a surge when offices begin reopening in the coming months.
"Chad and the franchisees he supports in Indiana, Kentucky and North Carolina have seen tremendous success with Corvus over the years," said Douglas. "We are confident in his ability to continue to lead development of the Corvus brand in Orlando, and we are eager to see the continued success of him and Franchisees in his new market."
About Corvus Janitorial Systems
Founded in 2004 to make people's lives better, Corvus is a full-service commercial cleaning franchisor that offers cleaning services through reputable local franchisees. Corvus has been guided by its mission to transform people and transform places by consistently delivering independence, security, and freedom to Franchisees who deliver high quality cleaning to offices, educational buildings, medical buildings/offices, recreational centers, industrial parks, and other spaces. The company has 17 regional support offices across the United States with nearly 900 franchisees. For more information regarding Corvus, visit www.corvusjanitorial.com or www.corvusjanitorial.com/franchise for franchise information.
Media Contact: Tanja LeMotte, (312) 477-8102, tlemotte@fullertoninvestors.com