ROCKVILLE, Md., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert System, a global leader in artificial intelligence applied to text, has partnered with SDL plc, the intelligent language and content company, to enhance its AI-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) platform with machine translation capabilities.
Expert System's AI-based Natural Language Understanding platform is used to automate knowledge-intensive processes, and is integrated into its search and discovery tool, which can be used to gain insight from documents, emails, reports and presentations. The integration with SDL Machine Translation will build on this to produce a powerful end-to-end multilingual content understanding platform with knowledge discovery features. SDL Machine Translation brings state-of-the-art neural machine translation capabilities to business functions through SDL Machine Translation Edge and SDL Machine Translation Cloud.
As a result, industry organizations including those in the life sciences, clinical research, insurance and government will be able to accurately translate their strategic information in up to 120 languages. Customers will also be able to adapt their language translation systems using their own data through SDL Machine Translation Edge, a secure and easy-to-use deep neural network machine learning software product.
"Multilingual AI is at the top of many organizations' agenda," said Maurizio Mencarini, VP Global Strategic Partnership at Expert System. "By joining forces with SDL, we extend our native multi-language capabilities to further break down language barriers. The integration of SDL software in our Medical Intelligence Platform, for example, further advances its Digital Disease Detection capabilities to proactively identify new outbreaks of biological threats such as COVID-19. In addition, its multilingual and multi-source (social media, web, medical reports, etc.) collection functionality generates a unique Horizon Scanning capability to enable monitoring and prevention of medical and social crises."
The integration of SDL Machine Translation into Expert System's AI platform covers both cloud and on-premise deployment. This provides customers with full control over their data management and security and allows for infrastructure flexibility.
Christophe Djaouani, SVP Regulated Industries at SDL, said: "We are excited to be partnering with Expert Systems to unlock new opportunities for multilingual content understanding. For example, by integrating our technologies, we can help health professionals to make sense of all the publicly available information regarding the COVID-19 crisis, along with clinical research data, and identify the best course of action in the shortest time frame. During this critical situation, our joint solution enables public authorities, finance, insurance and telecommunications service providers to leverage any source of information for decision making, while communicating with citizens and customers beyond any language restriction."
Expert System and SDL will be hosting the webinar Mitigate the Impact of Future Crises with Practical, Multilanguage Artificial Intelligence to demonstrate the integration between SDL neural machine translation capabilities and the Expert System Medical Intelligence Platform.
