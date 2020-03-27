- Revenues[1] up 10.1% to Euro 31.6 million (34.8 M$) - EBITDA up 17.7% to Euro 5.5 million (6.1 M$) with a 17.3% EBITDA margin - Net financial position of Euro -2.8 million (-3.1M$), a significant improvement compared to 2018 (Euro -12.4 million, -13,7M$) and cash and cash equivalents equal to Euro 21.7 million (23.9M$) (Euro 7.9 million 8,7M$ in 2018) The Group confirms it is fully operational thanks to smart working, already used before the COVID-19 emergency, by reason of the peculiarities of its business focused on technological innovation and digitization