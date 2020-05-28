PLANO, Texas, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 3, Huawei Technologies USA will bring together experts from organizations including Founders Space, Silicon Dragon Ventures and RCR Wireless webinar titled: "Globalization and Innovation." The Webinar – which will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be registered for here – will discuss how global innovation drives the advancement of technologies, companies, countries, and people around the world. Panelists include Dr. Craig Brown, an expert in big data with over 30 years of experience leading innovation projects for Fortune 500 companies, Steve Hoffman, CEO and Chairman of Founders Space, and Rebecca Fannin, Founder of Silicon Dragon Ventures. The panel will be moderated by Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief of RCR Wireless.
Throughout history, the most transformative innovations have had multiple starting points and delivered benefits worldwide. In many senses, globalization and innovation have driven each other. Furthermore, the international use of copyrights and patents has expanded innovation past any specific country or borders – innovation is limitless. As the exchange of information and technology globally becomes more prevalent, countries will see an increase in positive network impact through the cross-pollination of ideas. By bolstering international competition, countries strengthen incentives to innovate.
The diffusion of knowledge and technology around the world in recent decades has brought key changes to the innovation landscape. As countries foster environments where innovation can grow, these changes may become increasingly profound. This topic will be discussed further during "Globalization and Innovation" where experts will offer their historical perspectives on globalization and innovation, and expectations for our future – as global innovation has never been more critical than it is today.
For more information and to register for "Globalization and Innovation" visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AntXUAQuRxiEUCVFBkXEIQ
About Huawei:
Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.
Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.
At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.
For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:
http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei
http://www.twitter.com/Huawei
http://www.facebook.com/Huawei
http://www.youtube.com/Huawei
Contact: Kimberlee Bradshaw Archibald / kbradsha@huawei.us