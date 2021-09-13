OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With companies across the United States vying for workers, Express Employment Professionals is recognizing those who choose to connect with employers through the staffing agency as part of National Staffing Employee Week, Sept. 13 – 19.
According to the American Staffing Association, around 3 million temporary and contract employees work for staffing companies in America during a given week; and during a year, American staffing companies employ 16 million contract and temporary employees.
Seventy-three percent of staffing employees work full time and 64% utilize the industry to fill the gap between jobs to aid in landing a new one. One-in-five say they chose temporary/contract work for the flexibility it offers.
"Express is proud to recognize quality workers playing an integral part of getting America back on its feet after the struggles of 2020," said Bill Stoller, Express CEO and chairman of the board. "At Express, we never charge a fee for job seekers and have connections to local businesses that you wouldn't otherwise find sifting through thousands of online job boards and social media."
"With the economy booming, now is a great time to try a new field and develop skills for career growth or make a long-term career change through one of our expert recruiters. Every year, Express employs hundreds of thousands of people and we are honored to be a part of their employment journey."
If you are interested in applying for a opportunity through Express, visit http://www.ExpressPros.com for local job openings at Express' more than 830 franchise locations.
About Bill Stoller
William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing company has more than 830 franchises in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Since inception, Express has put more than 9 million people to work worldwide.
About Express Employment Professionals
At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 526,000 people globally in 2020. For more information, visit http://www.ExpressPros.com.
