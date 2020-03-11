ATLANTA, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressJet Airlines announced that a new four year collective bargaining agreement (CBA) went into effect on March 9, 2020, covering the airline's Flight Attendants represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, AFL-CIO. The new agreement, implemented following the conclusion of an arbitration proceeding, includes wage increases for the Flight Attendants and combines two previously separate work groups into one seniority list and contract.
"I am glad to see this effort come to a successful conclusion – with one single Flight Attendant workgroup and an industry-leading contract," said Vice President of Inflight Services and Airport Operations Brandee Reynolds. "We can now turn our attention to growth and to becoming the world's largest Embraer ERJ145 airline."
About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines LLC operates as a United Express regional airline on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), serving more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet is in the midst of growing by 36 aircraft into the world's largest Embraer ERJ145 operator. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier pay and quality of life and can choose the Aviate career path to United Airlines. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. ManaAir is majority-owned by KAir Enterprises and minority-owned by United Airlines.
