Extended Stay America, Inc., the largest owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America, owns and operates 625 hotels and over 68,000 rooms in North America and employs over 8,000 employees at its hotel properties and headquarters. The Company’s core brand, Extended Stay America®, serves the mid-priced extended stay segment. Visit ESA.com for more information about the Company and its services. (PRNewsfoto/Extended Stay America, Inc.)