CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), the largest mid-priced extended stay hotel brand, announced the opening of the first franchise-owned new construction hotel in Colonial Heights, Va. This newly constructed building stands four stories high and contains 92 rooms, free onsite parking, complimentary WiFi, a STAYFIT fitness room, STAYCLEAN laundry room and ESA's signature STAYPLAY lobby to give guests a home away from home.
The new location will have rooms with fully equipped, in-room kitchens that include full-size refrigerators, microwave ovens and cooktops to satisfy all guests' cooking needs. Additional in-room amenities include comfortable platform beds with storage space beneath, recliners, a television with premium cable and device casting capabilities and a spacious workplace with high-speed internet access for business travelers. Pet friendly rooms are also available for guests traveling with their four-legged family members.
"The Extended Stay Colonial Heights marks the first franchise new build in our system and the sixth property in the greater Richmond-Colonial Heights market," said Bruce Haase, President and Chief Executive Officer, Extended Stay America. "Kara Hospitality has been a great partner, and their Colonial Heights location fits nicely into our strategy of growing our portfolio of properties through franchising opportunities."
"This hotel is a fabulous addition to our portfolio and the surrounding community," said Mitesh Amin, Managing Partner of KARA Hospitality. "Extended Stay America Colonial Heights - Fort Lee will offer a unique opportunity to provide our hospitality to more than 50,000 military personnel and their families visiting nearby Fort Lee for training exercises throughout the year. We're confident our guests will find this location to be a home away from home with ideal in-room amenities that provide comfort during extended visits. The demand for extended stay hotels continues to grow and we felt Extended Stay America was an industry leader in this segment and the best partner for us to work with."
Located at 441 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy., the newly built hotel is a short, 20-mile drive from the Richmond International Airport for guests traveling to and from the area. Extended Stay America Colonial Heights - Fort Lee is located conveniently off I-95 near local dining and attractions such as the Southpark Mall and Sedona Taphouse, as well as Target and Walmart for additional shopping needs.
For photos of Extended Stay America Colonial Heights - Fort Lee, visit: https://coynepr.sharefile.com/d-s405994fe8234ffb9. For additional information about booking or to book a room, visit https://www.extendedstayamerica.com/hotels/va/richmond/colonial-heights-fort-lee or call 804-206-7005.
About Extended Stay America®
Extended Stay America, Inc. and its brand Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S with 634 hotels. Extended Stay America's subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc. ("ESH"), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 559 hotels and more than 62,000 rooms in the U.S. Extended Stay America also manages or franchises an additional 75 Extended Stay America® hotels. For franchise inquiries, visit www.newesa.com for more information.
About KARA Hospitality
KARA Hospitality, based in Colonial Heights, VA, is a premiere hotel management and development group with a mission to provide exceptional service and create value for both their customers and investors. Their focus is to partner with promising franchises and identify strategic locations for new hotel developments while maintaining their charge to collaborate with the cities and communities in which they operate, with an ultimate goal to ensure the utmost quality and service for customers. The group oversees all stages of a property's life-cycle, from design concept and development, property management, asset management and long-term strategic planning.