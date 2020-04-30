CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), the largest mid-priced extended stay hotel brand, today announced the opening of the brand new Extended Stay America® Bluffton – Hilton Head, in Bluffton, S.C. The newly constructed property stands four stories tall and contains 120 rooms, free onsite parking, complimentary WiFi, premium cable, a STAYFIT fitness room, STAYCLEAN laundry room and our signature spacious STAYPLAY lobby to provide guests with a home away from home.
The property features fully equipped, in-room kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwave ovens, stovetops, cookware, utensils and dishes to satisfy all guests' cooking needs. Additional in-room amenities include comfortable platform beds with storage space beneath, recliners, a television with premium cable and device casting capabilities and a spacious workplace with high-speed internet access for business travelers. Pet friendly rooms are also available for guests traveling with their four-legged family members.
"Extended Stay America Bluffton – Hilton Head represents the fourth corporately owned, new construction property we have opened utilizing our updated ESA prototype," said Judi Bikulege, Chief Investment Officer, Extended Stay America. "The opening of this property shows our commitment to continue our strategy of expanding the Extended Stay America footprint throughout the U.S. Extended Stay America Bluffton – Hilton Head will provide guests an affordable and comfortable place to stay near Hilton Head Island."
Located at 108 Seagrass Station Rd., the property is 13 miles west of the world-famous Hilton Head Island in Seagrass Station, a planned development with single-family homes, office buildings and a 46,000 square foot medical rehabilitation center. Sun City, the largest active adult community in South Carolina, and the Okatie Center, a 268-acre shopping and commercial center are located conveniently nearby. Guests are also a short drive away from Hilton Head's world-renowned beaches, golf courses and unique boutiques, as well as the Marine Corps Air Station, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and eviCore Healthcare.
For photos of the new property, visit: https://coynepr.sharefile.com/d-s0a56f3ee5c44685b. Guests looking to book a room can visit https://www.extendedstayamerica.com/hotels/sc/hilton-head/bluffton-hilton-head or call 941-246-0133.
About Extended Stay America®
Extended Stay America, Inc. and its brand Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S with 633 hotels. Extended Stay America's subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc. ("ESH"), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 559 hotels and more than 62,000 rooms in the U.S. Extended Stay America also manages or franchises an additional 74 Extended Stay America® hotels. For franchise inquiries, visit www.newesa.com for more information.