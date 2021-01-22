SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2020 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:
Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Payable Date
Total Distribution Per Share
Ordinary Dividend Per Share
Qualified Dividend Per Share
Capital Gain Distribution Per Share
Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain
Per Share
Section 199A Dividend
Per Share
03/13/2020
03/16/2020
03/31/2020
$0.900000
$0.875431
$0.079190
$0.024569
$0.008734
$0.796241
06/12/2020
06/15/2020
06/30/2020
$0.900000
$0.875431
$0.079190
$0.024569
$0.008734
$0.796241
09/14/2020
09/15/2020
09/30/2020
$0.900000
$0.875431
$0.079190
$0.024569
$0.008734
$0.796241
12/14/2020
12/15/2020
12/31/2020
$0.900000
$0.875431
$0.079190
$0.024569
$0.008734
$0.796241
Totals
$3.600000
$3.501724
$0.316762
$0.098276
$0.034936
$3.184962
This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.
Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.
