SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2019 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:
Declaration
Record Date
Ex-Dividend
Payable Date
Total
Ordinary
Qualified
Capital Gain
Section 199A
02/14/2019
03/15/2019
03/14/2019
03/29/2019
$0.860000
$0.859036
$0.119233
$0.000964
$0.739803
05/23/2019
06/14/2019
06/13/2019
06/28/2019
$0.900000
$0.898991
$0.124779
$0.001009
$0.774212
08/26/2019
09/16/2019
09/13/2019
09/30/2019
$0.900000
$0.898991
$0.124779
$0.001009
$0.774212
11/11/2019
12/16/2019
12/13/2019
12/31/2019
$0.900000
$0.898991
$0.124779
$0.001009
$0.774212
Totals
$3.560000
$3.556010
$0.493571
$0.003990
$3.062439
Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.
About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned and/or operated 1,817 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.3 million units and approximately 140.0 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.
For more information, please visit ir.extraspace.com.