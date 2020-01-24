extra_space_storage_inc_logo.jpg

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2019 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:

Declaration
Date

Record Date

Ex-Dividend
Date

Payable Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends
Per Share

Qualified
Dividends
Per Share

Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share

Section 199A
Dividends
Per Share

02/14/2019

03/15/2019

03/14/2019

03/29/2019

$0.860000

$0.859036

$0.119233

$0.000964

$0.739803

05/23/2019

06/14/2019

06/13/2019

06/28/2019

$0.900000

$0.898991

$0.124779

$0.001009

$0.774212

08/26/2019

09/16/2019

09/13/2019

09/30/2019

$0.900000

$0.898991

$0.124779

$0.001009

$0.774212

11/11/2019

12/16/2019

12/13/2019

12/31/2019

$0.900000

$0.898991

$0.124779

$0.001009

$0.774212




Totals

$3.560000

$3.556010

$0.493571

$0.003990

$3.062439

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500.  As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned and/or operated 1,817 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.3 million units and approximately 140.0 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.  

