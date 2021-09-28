SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first-of-its-kind Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference (EWiT), originally scheduled for December 2021, has been postponed until March 24th and 25th, 2022, due to concerns about rising incidences of COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant in both California and abroad. Out of an abundance of caution, conference organizers made the decision to reschedule for March to protect the health and safety of all in-person attendees and speakers.
As originally planned, EWiT Global Conference will take place in-person at the InterContinental Hotel in San Francisco, and it will also be available online for a wider global community. EWiT provides a platform for women in the IT sector to network with peers and mentors, pitch new business ideas, and gain exclusive insights on the latest tech trends. To further its mission of amplifying women's voices in IT, the conference will also include participation from today's top female executives, including Jin Zhang, director of engineering, Facebook, as well as speakers from Microsoft, Salesforce, and Oracle.
"We live at a unique juncture in history," says conference curator and Avenue Code chief revenue officer, Ulyana Zilberments. "On one hand, the world is seeing technical innovation reaching exponential heights, providing women with more opportunities than ever to participate in and make their mark on the technology sector. Yet globally, the world is still undergoing a life threatening pandemic, and as such, we are acting to ensure the safety of our in-person attendees. We hope that our decision to postpone the conference will give more women from around the globe an opportunity to safely participate in this inspirational community."
Both online and in person tickets are still available for purchase, with limited-time discounts. Through September 30th, online ticket passes start at $65, while in person packages begin at $550. Both online and in-person participants will have the opportunity to mentor under and network with top-level executives and directors like Zhang.
Leading software consultancy Avenue Code will host the first-ever Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference on March 24 -25th, 2022 in San Francisco, California, providing a powerful forum to amplify women's voices in IT. Women from all over the world are invited to experience an unparalleled lineup of peer-to-peer networking opportunities, personal branding career workshops, interviews with angel investors and mentors, and exclusive insights on the latest advances in AI. The conference will feature an impressive roster of female executive speakers from companies like Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, American Express, and Facebook.
Avenue Code is the leading software consultancy for full-service digital evolution solutions (http://www.avenuecode.com). Since 2008, the firm has partnered with Fortune 100 companies and enterprise organizations in every vertical to accelerate innovation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Avenue Code has offices in Brazil, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands.
