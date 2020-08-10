SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for August and September:
- Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference
Stan Kovler, VP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
- BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit
Rémi Thomas, CFO
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Fireside chat presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
- Jefferies 2020 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Virtual Summit
Rémi Thomas, CFO
Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
- Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Rémi Thomas, CFO
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
4:15 PM ET presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
- Extreme Networks Third Annual Connect Virtual User Conference
Wednesday, September 16 to Thursday, September 17, 2020
Virtual keynotes, technical breakouts and demos open to registered participants. Registered investors and analysts will receive additional details for Executive management Q&A sessions in the coming weeks: Register at: https://extremeconnect.co/virtual
Live webcasts from conference presentations will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.
