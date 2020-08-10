extreme_networks_logo.jpg
By Extreme Networks, Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for August and September:

  • Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference
    Stan Kovler, VP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations
    Tuesday, August 11, 2020
    Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
  • BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Wednesday, August 26, 2020
    Fireside chat presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
  • Jefferies 2020 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Virtual Summit
     Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Wednesday, September 02, 2020
    Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
  • Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference
     Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Wednesday, September 09, 2020
    4:15 PM ET presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
  • Extreme Networks Third Annual Connect Virtual User Conference
     Wednesday, September 16 to Thursday, September 17, 2020
    Virtual keynotes, technical breakouts and demos open to registered participants.  Registered investors and analysts will receive additional details for Executive management Q&A sessions in the coming weeks: Register at: https://extremeconnect.co/virtual

Live webcasts from conference presentations will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Investor Relations and Press Contacts:


Stan Kovler

Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Extreme Networks

919-595-4196

skovler@extremenetworks.com

Christi Nicolacopoulos

Director, External Communications

Extreme Networks

603-952-5005

cnicolacopoulos@extremenetworks.com

 

