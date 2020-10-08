SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced a business update on the financial results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2020, and a partial repayment of its revolving credit facility. The company will review the updates in full detail on its first fiscal quarter earnings results call, set for October 28, 2020.
Q1 2021 Earnings Outlook Update
Based on better-than-expected preliminary results across our geographies and major market segments, Extreme now expects to report first quarter 2021 revenue of $233 to $236 million, up 9% sequentially at the midpoint from $215.5 million last quarter. As a result, we now expect a GAAP loss per share of ($0.11) to ($0.08), and a non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 to $0.08. This compares to initial first quarter guidance for revenue of $220 to $230 million, GAAP loss per share of ($0.14) to ($0.11) and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 to $0.04. We expect GAAP and Non-GAAP Gross Margin to be slightly better than original guidance, while we expect GAAP and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to be in-line with Extreme's prior guidance.
Repaid $20 Million of the $55 Million Revolving Credit Facility
As a result of preliminary financial results in Q1, on September 29, 2020, Extreme repaid $20 million of the $55 million previously drawn from its revolving credit facility on March 24, 2020. Extreme also maintains a $361 million Term Loan A that matures in 2024, along with the remaining revolver balance of $35 million; cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were $193 million, and net debt was $203 million.
Management Commentary
"Our first fiscal quarter outlook improved across a number of financial metrics. Our better-than-expected performance is a result of strong bookings and customer response to our 'effortless' strategy. The simplicity of our ExtremeCloud IQ platform, edge switching and Wi-Fi applications, and our end-to-end fabric technology is creating differentiation in the market during a challenging business environment. We are especially pleased with our team's execution, as this marks the second quarter of sequential revenue and EPS growth in our business at a higher level of Non-GAAP profitability," stated Ed Meyercord, President and CEO.
"The combination of improving business trends and continued cost and expense control drove solid operating leverage, and in turn strong cash flow. This allowed us to repay $20 million of our $55 million revolving credit facility during the quarter and reduce our net debt by approximately $24 million sequentially – all while maintaining ample liquidity as cash and cash equivalents remained relatively stable compared to the prior quarter," added Remi Thomas, Chief Financial Officer.
Extreme will provide more information on its final first fiscal quarter earnings results and the actions announced today, and will also discuss its Q2 outlook, when it reports Q1 results on October 28, 2020.
October 28 Earnings Call
The details for the webcast are:
When:
Wednesday, October 28 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Where:
How:
Live over the internet—Simply log on to the web at the address above.
Dial in:
Toll Free: 1 (877) 303-9826 or international: 1 (224) 357-2194
Encore Recording: 1 (855) 859-2056 or international 1 (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 1042849
A replay will also be available for 7 days following the call.
Estimated First Quarter 2021 Results
Forward-Looking Statements
