By Extreme Networks, Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. ("Extreme") (Nasdaq: EXTR) today released financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Fiscal Third Quarter Results: 

  • Revenue $209.5 million, down 16% year-over-year and down 22% quarter-over-quarter
  • GAAP EPS $(0.37), down from $(0.06) year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP EPS $(0.14), down from $0.08 year-over-year
  • GAAP gross margin 53.1% compared to 55.4% in Q3 last year
  • Non-GAAP gross margin 56.7% compared to 57.6% in Q3 last year
  • GAAP operating margin (18.3)% compared to (0.9)% in Q3 last year
  • Non-GAAP operating margin (5.1)%, compared to 5.6% in Q3 last year
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $5.2 million
  • Free Cash Flow of $2.0 million

"I want to thank our employees for their dedication to our business initiatives and our customers. We reported Q3 results in-line with our earnings outlook update issued April 8. As we said then, the COVID-19 health crisis and resulting economic fallout remains an unprecedented headwind. Despite this backdrop, we are happy to say that we did not experience any material change in the competitive environment and continue to maintain large-scale deployments with improved visibility and confidence in our pipeline. We believe we will be able to execute on these opportunities in time," stated Ed Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme Networks. 

"Even with these challenges, we took actions in the quarter to further strengthen our business. To address market needs, we accelerated our efforts to 'cloudify' our portfolio and continued to roll out new products. Our teams executed on these initiatives ahead of schedule, despite operating in a remote work environment. With global priorities around business continuity and cloud-based networking becoming more important than ever, we believe we are well-positioned to capture the long-term market opportunity.  We will weather this challenge and I am confident Extreme will emerge from this as a stronger and more cohesive company," concluded Meyercord.

Remi Thomas, CFO of Extreme Networks, noted: "We continued to take actions to further strengthen our balance sheet. During Q3 we delivered positive operating cash flows and sequential improvement in our net debt position. As of March 31, we held nearly $200 million of cash on hand and I am also pleased to announce that we worked with our lenders to extend our covenant waiver until March 31, 2021 from July 31, 2020. During the quarter, we also took action to lower the non-GAAP breakeven point to approximately $220 million in revenue by reducing operating costs and accelerating our R&D and go-to-market transformations, all while further enhancing our financial flexibility.  We believe this puts us in a solid position to overcome the macroeconomic impact of COVID-19."

Recent Key Highlights:

  • Extreme announced the successful extension of its 4th generation cloud platform and ExtremeCloud™ IQ unified management platform with a simplified Pilot subscription model across its family of edge switches and access points. ExtremeCloud IQ adoption has grown by 40% in the trailing 12 months. Today, it manages over 1 million devices, with an average of 25,000+ administrator logins per day and ingests over 4 billion management messages daily that feed its machine learning and artificial intelligence engine.
  • The School District of Manatee County in Florida has deployed ExtremeWireless access points in the parking lots of 52 elementary, middle, and high schools to allow students who may not have sufficient internet at home to download remote learning assignments during the COVID-19 crisis. The district provides education to over 49,000 students and employs over 7,000 people.
  • The Lee County Sherriff's Department in southwest Florida selected Extreme Premier professional services to design, deploy and maintain a network supporting its new Real Time Intelligence Center. The organization will deploy Extreme multi-service edge switches, access solutions and Wi-Fi technology, along with Fabric Connect network virtualization, to upgrade their entire network. The network supports approximately 1,600 sworn law enforcement personnel and civilian support staff to meet the needs of the county's more than 700,000 residents.
  • To support the operational vitality of its channel partners and the customers they serve through the COVID-19 pandemic, Extreme introduced LEAP - the Lending Enablement & Assistance Program - to provide preferential financial terms for qualified channel partners across the Americas and Europe through September 30, 2020.  LEAP offers flexible, low interest financing, deferred payments, and free training, as well as reduced growth rebate targets, extended partner leveling requirements and training.
  • Further demonstrating the value of cloudifying its portfolio, Extreme also introduced new Portable Branch Kits and Rapid Outdoor Connectivity Kits, enabling hospitals, schools, retail organizations, and other enterprises to use ExtremeCloud IQ to quickly and securely provision, deliver, and manage connectivity in lockstep with organizational requirements to offer secure, reliable, network access anywhere - a critical capability during this pandemic.
  • As the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider to Super Bowl LIV, Extreme provided all of the Wi-Fi infrastructure and analytics for the event, held in February at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Extreme "Smart Stadium" technology, co-developed with Verizon, provided a seamless transition from 5G and 4G LTE Networks to stadium Wi-Fi for Verizon customers at the event. This was the seventh consecutive season Extreme was the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider for the Super Bowl.
  • Extreme announced it was named a February 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure. The company received a 4.9 out of 5 rating as of May 5, 2020 among customers across multiple verticals, including healthcare, education, and communications. This is the second consecutive time in which Extreme Networks was recognized by its customers as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice in this market.

Fiscal Q3 2020 Financial Metrics:

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




March 31,

2020



March 31,

2019



March 31,

2020



March 31,

2019


Net revenues:

















Product


$

136,547



$

190,740



$

512,173



$

558,027


Service



72,972




60,124




220,324




185,403


Total net revenues



209,519




250,864




732,497




743,430


Cost of revenues:

















Product



71,927




86,876




254,705




256,906


Service



26,257




25,069




80,543




74,235


Total cost of revenues



98,184




111,945




335,248




331,141


Gross profit:

















Product



64,620




103,864




257,468




301,121


Service



46,715




35,055




139,781




111,168


Total gross profit



111,335




138,919




397,249




412,289


Operating expenses:

















Research and development



50,577




52,081




165,073




155,526


Sales and marketing



70,132




72,321




216,925




208,245


General and administrative



15,119




15,479




45,199




42,136


Acquisition and integration costs



5,156







30,075




2,613


Restructuring charges, net of reversals and impairment



6,648







19,407




1,282


Amortization of intangibles



2,059




1,292




6,366




5,008


Total operating expenses



149,691




141,173




483,045




414,810


Operating loss



(38,356)




(2,254)




(85,796)




(2,521)


Interest income



222




628




1,366




1,665


Interest expense



(5,979)




(2,996)




(17,377)




(9,588)


Other  income (expense), net



1,318




(433)




1,128




(345)


Loss before income taxes



(42,795)




(5,055)




(100,679)




(10,789)


Provision (benefit) for income taxes



1,557




1,877




4,949




(1,991)


Net loss


$

(44,352)



$

(6,932)



$

(105,628)



$

(8,798)


Basic and diluted net loss per share:

















Net loss per share - basic and diluted


$

(0.37)



$

(0.06)



$

(0.88)



$

(0.07)


Shares used in per share calculation - basic and diluted



119,162




117,944




119,648




117,619


 

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended




March 31,

2020



March 31,

2019


Cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss


$

(105,628)



$

(8,798)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation



21,719




20,026


Amortization of intangible assets



26,460




19,734


Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use asset



12,469




-


Provision for doubtful accounts



1,267




1,369


Share-based compensation



26,935




24,339


Deferred income taxes



1,293




(6,030)


Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges



7,622




-


Non-cash interest expense



3,070




2,308


Other



(395)




15


Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions









Accounts receivable



88,688




69,328


Inventories



16,373




6,222


Prepaid expenses and other assets



438




(6,993)


Accounts payable



(21,530)




(26,348)


Accrued compensation and benefits



(24,009)




(17,502)


Operating lease liabilities



(13,222)




-


Deferred revenue



43




13,197


Other current and long-term liabilities



(14,532)




(11,365)


Net cash provided by operating activities



27,061




79,502


Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures



(12,630)




(16,181)


Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(219,458)





Maturities and sales of investments



45,249




727


Net cash used in investing activities



(186,839)




(15,454)


Cash flows from financing activities:









Borrowings under Revolving Facility



55,000





Borrowings under Term Loan



199,500





Loan fees on borrowings



(10,514)




(545)


Repayments of debt



(29,767)




(17,403)


Repurchase of common stock



(30,000)




(15,000)


Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of tax withholding



9,491




13,044


Payment of contingent consideration obligations



(3,448)




(5,274)


Deferred payments on an acquisition



(3,000)




(3,000)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



187,262




(28,178)











Foreign currency effect on cash



(741)




(196)











Net increase in cash



26,743




35,674











Cash at beginning of period



169,607




121,139


Cash at end of period


$

196,350



$

156,813


