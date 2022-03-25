Exults Digital Marketing is excited to exhibit at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference to showcase their online marketing services and be a sponsor at the event.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exults executives will be the sponsor of breakfast and break at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference. (MUFC). You can find them at Booth #102. The Exults team is excited to share their services such as:
- Digital PR
- Custom Programming
- OLO Partnership (integrations)
The Multi-Unit Franchising Conference will take place March 29-April 1 at the Caesars Forum Conference Facility in Las Vegas. The event serves those who want to create successful growth in franchising.
MUFC brings franchisees together to learn about the latest industry practices, operations, networking, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from a long list of leading industry professionals who will be speaking on a wide range of topics. Specialty topics include:
- Best Practices
- Business Management & Operations
- Codes and Safety Standards
- Trends
- Recruiting
- Growth Infrastructure
- Consumer Behavior
- Operational Services
- Customer Loyalty
Attendees will have the opportunity to attend various seminars and classes. MUFC also serves as a chance for organizations to form business partnerships with other professionals in the industry. The exhibit floor will open from 8:30 am to 6 pm. There is an extensive list of exhibitors expected to attend that can be found on the MUFC website.
The MUFC is committed to bringing franchise owners, suppliers, and those breaking into the business together for a phenomenal 4-day event. To learn more about MUFC, how to attend, the agenda, or about the exhibitors and sponsors attending the event visit their website https://www.multiunitfranchisingconference.com/home.
Exults Digital Marketing Agency is excited to announce that they will be the sponsor of the event in Las Vegas. Exults has been providing a full line of internet services for franchise businesses.
More About Exults Digital Marketing
Exults is a results-driven internet marketing agency that provides their clients with the tools and services to meet their unique business goals.
Exults Premier Service List Includes:
Contact Exults today if you are interested in rebranding your company for the digital world, sparking meaningful engagement, and generating increased sales. Visit Exults online or call 866-999-4736 for more information.
Media Contact
Natella Nabieva, Exults Digital Marketing, 866-999-4736, natella.nabieva@exults.com
SOURCE Exults Digital Marketing