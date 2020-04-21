- Industry leader Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has developed a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Forgiveness Platform to address the complex challenges banks face and bring certainty to their small business clients - Integration of EY industry experience and knowledge with Microsoft technologies delivers an open and flexible solution to address the complexity of loan forgiveness while optimizing deployment, quickening speed to market, reducing fraud and addressing evolving regulatory guidance - The development and delivery of the Platform enables swift support for the CARES Act goal of restarting economic engines and gives stronger confidence to both banks and small businesses