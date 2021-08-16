CEDAR PARK, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Shah Vira is an eyelid and oculoplastics expert, board-certified in ophthalmology, and fellowship-trained in oculoplastics. She specializes in all facets of oculoplastic surgery including upper and lower blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), brow lifts, mid-face lifts, cosmetic injectables such as Botox Cosmetic, and Xeomin, and more. As an oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Shah Vira is committed to giving every patient fantastic, natural, and lasting results.
Dr. Shah Vira grew up in Arizona. She moved to Chicago to complete a combined engineering and medical program at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) and Chicago Medical School. While at IIT, she played collegiate soccer. After graduating from medical school, she completed a rigorous internship in internal medicine at Banner Good Samaritan in Phoenix, Arizona. She then completed her ophthalmology surgical residency at the University of Arizona, where she served as chief resident. After residency, she completed a highly competitive two-year dual fellowship in Neuro-ophthalmology and Oculoplastics at the highly regarded Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.
Dr. Shah Vira is board certified with the American Board of Ophthalmology. She is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, North American Neuro-Ophthalmology Society, Fellow of American College of Surgeons, and Austin Ophthalmology Society. She has been voted as a Top Doctor Rising Star in Texas and as Austin Top Doctors. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, exercising, and playing the piano.
