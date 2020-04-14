MADISON, Wis., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, EyeKor Inc. is promoting Nathan Diers to the role of Vice President of Product Development, leading the development efforts for EXCELSIORTM, EyeKor's cloud-based, FDA 510(k) cleared, clinical trial image management and analysis software.
Nathan Diers brings 15+ years of research experience in the field of clinical trial management and has been serving as a vital part of EyeKor's evolution and success since its inception. Over the past five years, Diers has served EyeKor as the Senior Director of Operations. In his new role, Diers will expand his work with study sponsors and central reading centers to develop trial-specific imaging protocols and grading schemes, lead the software development and validation team, and improve the EXCELSIOR™ platform functionality to meet the expanding user needs beyond the field of ophthalmology.
Yijun Huang, CEO of EyeKor, is thrilled with this new promotion. Huang said, "Nathan has been an integral part of EyeKor's growth. His ability to service EyeKor's clients and guide the development of our EXCELSIOR™ software makes him an ideal candidate for this position. We are very excited to welcome Nathan to the executive team."
For more information about EyeKor, Inc., visit our website at www.eyekor.com or contact us at info@eyekor.com.
EyeKor, Inc. is a customer-centric and technologically innovative imaging CRO dedicated to delivering excellence in data management and analysis services for preclinical and clinical studies. EyeKor strives to provide added value to complex clinical trial projects through superior services, innovative technology, and deep scientific expertise. Our team has extensive knowledge and experience in managing and evaluating images, especially with ocular diseases affecting the retina. In addition to our scientific expertise, EyeKor also provides EXCELSIOR, a cloud-based software platform for data standardization, analysis, audit tracking, grading and reporting, which allows clinical experts at geographically diverse locations to work harmoniously in the same computational environment. EXCELSIOR is HIPAA, 21 CFR part 11, and GDPR compliant, and is cleared with the FDA as a Class II medical device (K130453).
