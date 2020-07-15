NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeLock LLC, a leader of iris-based identity authentication solutions, announced today a new partnership with Marubeni America Corporation and Marubeni Metals Corporation, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Marubeni Corporation, to introduce and distribute the EyeLock technology and access control solutions in the Japanese market as well as expand into Asia and beyond.
The partnership will provide Marubeni the rights to deliver EyeLock's nano NXT® and EXT™ offerings across their partner base. The combination of these products provides a secure, privacy-friendly solution capable of authenticating up to 20 people per minute with unparalleled accuracy. Additionally, the solution identifies people in real time and at a distance, in indoor and outdoor locations, processing people through doors or checkpoints without delays or backups. The EXT™ device is designed to operate in direct sunlight, snow or rain and temperatures between -40°C to 66°C, facilitating use in a variety of environments including commercial/ enterprise, corrections, data centers, education, financial services, government, healthcare facilities, and hospitality.
EyeLock's strategy to aggressively enter the market in partnership with Marubeni is indicative of the strong opportunity within the sectors both companies serve and the rise of iris biometrics as a more secure, privacy-safe alternative to facial recognition.
"This new partnership with Marubeni is a "major breakthrough", with Marubeni's extensive connections in several industries, such as automotive, financial and construction, and the alliance will create a substantial demand for our technology in the marketplace," said Jeff Carter, Chief Executive Officer of EyeLock. "The agreement builds on years of working with Marubeni to bring our next-generation imager/lens to the embedded security market."
"We see a significant opportunity in the growing biometric market with EyeLock leading the way with their advanced iris authentication technology," said Hiroyuki Nishida, President, Marubeni Metals Corporation. "EyeLock's innovative platform boasts the highest level of security, privacy and speed in a product offering, and is unrivaled in the market. As a partner, EyeLock will play a key role in the foundation of future infrastructure by providing robust and transformative security solutions for physical access."
About Marubeni Corporation:
Marubeni Corporation, with over $70 billion in annual revenue, and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas (offices in 68 countries and regions) to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business activities across wide-ranging fields. This includes lifestyle, ICT & real estate business, forest products, food, agri business, chemicals, power business, energy, metals & mineral resources, plant, aerospace & ship, finance & leasing business, construction, auto & industrial machinery, and next generation business development. Additionally, the Marubeni Group offers a variety of services, makes internal and external investments, and is involved in resource development throughout all of the above industries. For more information, visit www.marubeni.com.
About EyeLock:
EyeLock LLC is an acknowledged leader in advanced iris authentication for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing the highest level of security with EyeLock ID™ technology. Iris authentication is highly secure because no two irises are alike and the iris is the most accurate human identifier other than DNA. The company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 75 patents and patents pending, and proprietary technology enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLock's solutions have been integrated and embedded across consumer and enterprise products and platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Corporations across the Fortune 500 recognize the level of security EyeLock provides due in part to its extremely low false acceptance rate, ease of use, and scalability. For more information about EyeLock, please visit: www.eyelock.com.
About VOXX International Corporation:
VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.
