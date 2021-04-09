BOSTON and MONTRÉAL, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston-based biobeauty startup Èssiri Labs announced that it has entered into a Canadian distribution agreement with Eye Drop Shop for its optocosmetics brand Eyes Are The Story.
As part of the agreement, Montréal-based e-commerce platform Eye Drop Shop will become the exclusive Canadian distribution channel for Eyes Are The Story, making the products more accessible and affordable for all Canadians.
"Eye Drop Shop is proud to partner with Èssiri Labs to bring the safest eye makeup and skincare to the Canadian market," said Dr. Claudine Courey, Eye Drop Shop founder. "These science-based products have been developed with ocular surface health in mind, and safe-eye beauty is even more prevalent in this COVID era."
"Being like-minded female founders makes collaborating with Dr. Courey a win-win," said Eyes Are The Story founder Amy Gallant Sullivan. "Eye Drop Shop is the perfect strategic partner in Canada to service both clinics and consumers alike. It's a great feeling to support other female entrepreneurs devoted to their mission, while moving the conversation on, and expanding access to, eye-safe beauty."
Eyes Are The Story launched in the summer of 2020 as a digitally native biobeauty brand with exclusive reseller programs for select clinics throughout the United States. Gallant Sullivan is committed to making Eyes Are The Story available globally — starting in Canada — so everyone who suffers from dry and tired eyes, and eye-to-face sensitivity has access to products that perform safely and boldly on the vanity-inspired wellness continuum. All formulations are backed by safe-eye science and support the homeostasis of your eyes.
Current distribution arrangements are also underway in the United Kingdom, with future plans to expand throughout Europe and Asia.
ABOUT EYES ARE THE STORY
Eyes Are The Story is a digitally native biobeauty brand uniquely formulated for sensitive eyes, contact lens wearers, and sufferers of dry eye and digital eye strain. Eyes Are The Story products deliver high-performance and safe beauty backed by eye science. Boston-bred, women-led, Eyes Are The Story is committed to building awareness for next-generation eye wellness.
ABOUT EYE DROP SHOP
Eye Drop Shop is a Canadian e-commerce platform featuring a collection of the highest quality eyecare products, curated by Dr. Claudine Courey. Orders placed on eyedropshop.ca are shipped throughout Canada within 24 hours.
