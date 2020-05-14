PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that Peter Miniati, CFP®, JD has joined the firm as a Private Client Advisor in the firm's Providence office. Mr. Miniati expands F.L.Putnam's local team to eight professionals.
"Peter brings an extensive background in sophisticated financial planning and an exceptional reputation for managing integrated wealth plans for high-net-worth families and institutions," said Tom Fay, Regional President at F.L.Putnam. "He is an accomplished leader with strong local ties to the Rhode Island community. We are excited to have him join our team."
Mr. Miniati has served the wealth management needs of Rhode Islanders for more than three decades. He most recently served as Managing Director, Wealth Planning at Napatree Capital. Prior to Napatree, he held senior client advisory roles at Fleet Boston Financial Group and Washington Trust. Mr. Miniati serves on the finance and investment committees and boards of several local social service and educational agencies, including Saint Raphael Academy. He is the past President of the University of Rhode Island Alumni Association, past Treasurer of the University of Rhode Island Foundation and the Rhode Island Historical Society. He holds a JD, cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional designation.
"F.L.Putnam is a well-respected organization led by a superior team of wealth and investment professionals. I am honored to join their growing Providence team," commented Mr. Miniati.
About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company
F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, provides investment management and financial planning advice and services to high-net-worth clients, endowments and foundations. For over 35 years, we have delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. We serve clients from offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.
