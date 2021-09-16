NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FACTOR, INC., a leader in solving challenging risk management problems and developing innovative decision support applications, announced the appointment of Dr. Mark Lepofsky, PMP as FACTOR's new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 16, 2021.
"I'm honored to be able to lead FACTOR in its next phase of growth and innovation," Lepofsky said. "FACTOR's exceptionally accomplished staff have solved some really difficult problems for our clients and I'm excited for us to expand our offerings and further help our clients succeed."
Dr. Lepofsky brings more than 36 years of experience in corporate operations, project and program management, and risk management to his role. He joined FACTOR in 2009 as Vice President and has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2014. Prior positions included managing Battelle's Transportation Analysis and Risk Assessment Group. Dr. Lepofsky previously chaired the Hazardous Materials Transportation Committee of the National Academies' Transportation Research Board. He holds a PhD in Civil Engineering from Vanderbilt University and M.S. and B.S. degrees in Civil Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
John Minor, FACTOR's outgoing CEO, will remain on the Board of Directors. "The Team at FACTOR is stronger than ever, so I have decided to step away from the day-to-day responsibilities to focus on special projects and personal interests," said Minor. "As our COO, Dr. Lepofsky and I have worked together closely for many years, and he is the natural choice to serve as the Company's new CEO. Dr. Lepofsky's extensive experience and knowledge of the industries we serve will benefit our employees, partners, and clients."
Emily Goodenough, currently FACTOR Vice President and Corporate Secretary, will assume the new executive position of Chief People Officer on September 16, 2021. In this role, she will enhance FACTOR's emphasis on being a people-oriented company where employees are engaged and valued as vital contributors and partners. "Our employees are the reason for our success," said Goodenough. "We need to continue to invest in their growth and fulfillment and support their aspirations." Ms. Goodenough brings over 29 years of corporate experience; she also holds M.S. and B.E. Degrees in Civil/Transportation Engineering from Vanderbilt University.
FACTOR is also pleased to announce that Elliot D. Rosen has been appointed to the Board of Directors and will provide strategic guidance focused on growth and leader development. Mr. Rosen has extensive experience consulting to and coaching executive leadership teams. Previously, he grew BayFirst Solutions, a company he cofounded, to $45 million in annual revenue, and was a partner at Booz Allen Hamilton.
For more information, please contact Mark Lepofsky at 615-321-4848, email info@FactorInc.com or visit the FACTOR website at https://www.FactorInc.com.
FACTOR, INC. is a specialized firm that delivers essential expertise to its clients enabling them to better manage the risks inherent in their operations. FACTOR applies advanced methodologies, technology, and data analysis to support risk-based decision-making and ensures safe operations for our clients. FACTOR has been solving challenging risk management problems in the transportation, energy, chemical, and public sectors since 1997.
Media Contact
Mark Lepofsky, FACTOR, INC., +1 615.321.4848, info@EssentialFactor.com
SOURCE FACTOR, INC.