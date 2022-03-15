LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omnichannel marketing company Factoreal is pleased to announce their partnership with Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC, presenting an opportunity to transform and revitalize these teams' fan experience, audience engagement, and overall online presence.
Louisville City and Racing Louisville are professional soccer teams based out of Kentucky, competing in the USL Championship and the National Women's Soccer League, respectively. As relatively new franchises founded in 2014 (LouCity) and 2019 (Racing Louisville), both teams have been working to solidify their brand and court a fanbase in the region. To this end, they have established their new partnership with marketing leader Factoreal.
Previously, both teams were handling their marketing efforts manually and with limited data. This created a variety of obstacles to their growth efforts. Staff members were not able to efficiently capitalize on leads, a bulk of their labor hours were tied up in executing individual marketing communications, and a lack of clear analytics prevented them from having a full understanding of their fanbase.
To expedite growth and make the best revenue-generating decisions for their organizations, LouCity and Racing Louisville wanted to deepen their audience insights and streamline their campaigns.
Factoreal was a natural fit to address these challenges. An established industry leader in the realm of marketing automation, Factoreal offers proprietary tools that empower digital transformation and create more efficient workflows. Factoreal's all-in-one omnichannel marketing platform will allow these Louisville teams to increase efficiency, boost engagement, and free up valuable labor hours by automating campaigns, providing access to in-depth analytics, enabling targeted messaging through audience segmentation, and more.
In the first phase of this revolutionary partnership, LouCity and Racing Louisville will begin their outreach and engagement efforts by implementing automated email marketing, web browser notifications, app push notifications, and extended campaign tools such as SMS marketing — all through Factoreal's platform.
"We are honored to be working with Louisville City and Racing Louisville. Both teams have incredible potential. They just need better opportunities for visibility and fan connection," says Aditya Dhruva, CEO of Factoreal. "By helping them achieve their goals for engagement and audience growth, we look forward to establishing these franchise partnerships as local institutions and beloved pillars of their community."
Factoreal's omnichannel marketing solutions are highly versatile and applicable across all industries, from professional sports teams such as the Louisville franchises to e-commerce, healthcare, and hospitality businesses.
About Factoreal:
Factoreal is a startup looking to disrupt the omnichannel customer engagement industry. With funding from the Mahindra group, Factoreal aims to make customer journey automation simple and affordable for all businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.factoreal.com.
About Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC:
Louisville City FC is a professional men's soccer team playing in the USL Championship league. Established in 2014, LouCity won the 2017 USL Cup in their third season and the 2018 USL cup in their fourth, becoming the first team to win back-to-back USL Cup championships. LouCity currently plays out of Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. For more information, please visit http://www.loucity.com.
Racing Louisville FC is a professional women's soccer team playing in the National Women's Soccer League. Founded in 2019, Racing Louisville competed in their first season in 2021. Named in honor of the famous horse racing venues of Louisville, Kentucky, the team currently plays out of Lynn Family Stadium in the same. For more information, please visit http://www.racingloufc.com.
