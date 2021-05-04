NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FADEL®, the leading provider of Rights & Royalty Management software, today announced that Paul Gore, SVP and General Manager for Enterprise Systems at FADEL, has been elected as a member of the Book Industry Study Group's (BISG) Board of Directors. As a member of the board, he will fill a position representing industry service partners, one of six supply-chain segments that make up the BISG Board.
BISG is the book industry's leading trade association for information, standards and research, helping to promote collaboration across the supply chain. BISG Executive Director Brian O'Leary shared his excitement over Paul's nomination, "We know that Paul's extensive background in publishing and deep technology expertise means he'll bring insightful and fresh perspectives to BISG's Board, helping the publishing community keep step with evolving operational needs."
Paul's accomplishment is one of many within his 20 years of experience in the publishing industry, having held executive technology roles at Hachette Book Group as VP, CTO and Chronicle Books as CIO. Some of Paul's notable accomplishments, spanning every element of the supply chain, include:
- Leading the implementation of the first DAM 'system of truth' in a trade publisher
- Participating in the first implementation of the xbits standard for the supply chain
- Consolidating and implementing title management solutions that formed the basis for the first round of ONIX certification.
- Driving solution design and implementation of some of the largest global rights, royalties and permissioning platforms in operation.
Currently, Paul is participating in a B2B rights standard pilot program as a member of the Rights Committee and is looking forward to bringing his experience to the BISG Board. "I am thrilled to serve on the Board of Directors for BISG," said Paul Gore. "My goal is to help BISG enact policies that match the pace of change, provide a voice for companies across the book industry, and provide more active support for the publishing community."
About FADEL
FADEL®, innovator of rights and royalty management software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, publishing, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods and high-tech. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Hyderabad and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com
