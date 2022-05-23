Female Business Leader Azeemeh Zaheer Joining Fair as Chief Business Officer as Women are Making More Financial Decisions
HOUSTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fair Fintech is proud to announce the highly anticipated hiring of Azeemeh Zaheer, an esteemed female banking and finance business leader, as Chief Business Officer. Ms. Zaheer has a lengthy track record of success in senior business positions, including extensive work with women's groups around the world.
"Fair is providing excellent opportunities for individuals to build wealth via their state-of-the-art app, especially with their 4% Wealth Building Account," stated Ms. Zaheer. "And I'm looking forward to helping spread the word about all that Fair has to offer, especially to women who now control more than $10 trillion, or one third of total U.S. household financial assets." (http://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/03/money-decisions-by-women-will-shape-the-future-for-the-united-states.html). "In addition, an unprecedented amount of these assets will be shifting into the hands of women over the next few years, totaling $30 trillion by 2030. Fair intends to compete aggressively for that market."
In addition, Ms. Zaheer joins Fair as the neobanking market is anticipated to exceed $600 billion by 2028, as reported in a new research study by Global Market Insights (https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/neobanking-market?utm_source=globnewswire.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=paid_globnewswire). The extensive adoption of mobile banking platforms and fully digital banking by neobanks are anticipated to contribute significantly to market growth, as will their focus on customer-centric products and services.
Ms. Zaheer stated, "We all know that time is money, so wouldn't it be ironic to spend both at the Bank? Fintech is our future, and the future is now."
"We are excited to welcome Azeemeh to the Fair team. We know that she will be instrumental in our growth," stated Fair Founder & CEO Khalid Parekh. "She understands the Fair mission to help anyone looking for 'a fair shake' from their financial organization. Her international experience will be especially helpful as she leverages our strengths, including how we help customers build wealth, access online banking tools to better participate in the economy, and send money home to family free of charge."
To learn more about Fair Fintech please visit http://www.bankwithfair.com
More about Azeemeh Zaheer
Ms. Zaheer has worked as a licensed specialist in business lending for both Bank of America and Washington Mutual. She served as Vice Consul Energy and US Oil & Gas Sector Head for the British Consulate General in Houston where she was responsible for inward investment and trade between the US and the UK in oil & gas and energy financial services. Ms. Zaheer maintained key strategic relationship with C-level executives in Fortune 500 companies and was awarded the Global Individual Excellence Award from Lord Davis, UK Trade & Investment Minister.
As Vice President at Gatehouse Bank, Ms. Zaheer was responsible for growth, raising capital and building Global Institutional Partnerships across the United Kingdom, Middle East, and Asia. After her banking role, Ms. Zaheer founded an International Asset Management Firm, building over $400M assets under management.
Azeemeh was awarded AML's Women of Influence: Next Generation of Women to Watch and led the Women's Initiative, which assists women in the Middle East to develop their knowledge of investment opportunities, especially in real estate. Ms. Zaheer addressed the World Economic Islamic Forum in London about women in Islamic Finance and wrote a UK Infrastructure Sukuk abstract for submission to Prime Minister David Cameron. Ms. Zaheer was a recurring lecturer at Dar Al Hekma University for Women in Saudi Arabia where she taught a Real Estate Investment module in the MBA program.
Ms. Zaheer was a founding member and officer of Women of Water, a non-profit organization supporting women entering the environmental engineering & sciences industry, in addition to being the founding president for a youth UNICEF group. Azeemeh was a member the Houston District Export Council, a steering committee member of Houston Technology Centre, and a board member for Healthcare for the Homeless. Ms. Zaheer was on the advisory Board for The Prince's Trust (Wales). Ms. Zaheer has completed her Islamic Finance Qualification from The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment in London as well as the Executive Real Estate Finance & Development Certification at MIT and the Real Estate Finance Program at Harvard University.
More About Fair Fintech
Dedicated to values that place people over profit, Fair practices socially responsible investing (SRI), environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investing. Fair donates 2.5% of its profits to global refugee causes and racial economic empowerment initiatives. Fair banking services are provided by Coastal Community Bank, member FDIC. Investment and retirement services will be provided by Fair Invest, LLC.
Fair membership enrollment is available at bankwithfair.com, and the Fair mobile app can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Fair membership can be completed with a social security number or a government-issued ID, such as a valid passport or driver's license.
Terms and conditions apply and can be found at bankwithfair.com. Connect with @bankwithfair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Disclaimers: Investment and lending products are provided by Fair Invest, LLC, a registered investment advisory firm with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Custodial and brokerage services are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation, a member of the New York Stock Exchange (https://www.nyse.com/), FINRA (https://www.finra.org/), and SIPC (http://www.sipc.org/).
Please note that these products are protected by SIPC insurance for Fair Invest, LLC accounts on APEX Platform, not insured by FDIC insurance. SIPC insurance covers customer claims up to $500,000, with a maximum of $250,000 for cash claims. For details, see http://www.sipc.org. Not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC, or any bank affiliate. Subject to risk including possible loss of invested principal. This risk is assumed by Fair Invest, LLC so member's invested principal will not be impacted by such losses. For details, please see https://bankwithfair.com/terms-conditions.
Media Contact: Peter Schwartz, Fair Fintech, 520.609.2921, peter@jibeconsultants.com
SOURCE Fair Fintech
