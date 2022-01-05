FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairfax EggBank announced that it is expanding its Scientific Team to support the company's overall growth and development. Under the newly appointed leadership of Wes Edmonds, Ph.D. HCLD as Scientific Director, two additional positions have been added to provide more support to our IVF clinic partners and their embryology labs.
Olga Pilshchikova, MS, TS (ABB) joins the team in the newly created role of Embryology Relations Director. In this role, Pilshchikova will be the primary contact for Fairfax EggBank IVF distribution clinic partners. She will provide guidance for labs using Fairfax EggBank donor eggs and will be a valuable resource to consult on the proprietary state-of-the-art freezing and warming protocols required by each receiving clinic. Pilshchikova will play an important role in ensuring Fairfax EggBank quality assurance policies and procedures are rigorously enforced.
Pilshchikova holds a bachelor's degree from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in chemistry, and a Masters in Reproductive Clinical Services from Eastern Virginia Medical School. She has nearly a decade of experience in clinical embryology and more than 5 years of experience in commercial donor oocyte banking.
"Olga joins our team with a wealth of experience," said Edmonds. "She has strong relationships with clinics across the country and a keen understanding of advanced techniques in egg freezing. Her deep institutional knowledge is a valuable addition that will allow us to deepen our existing relationships while creating new opportunities for growth."
Fairfax EggBank is actively recruiting embryologists to join the growing Scientific Team that includes leaders with extensive clinical, laboratory, and academic experience.
"Fairfax EggBank embryologists will help facilitate all scientific areas of our business," said Edmonds. "This includes embryology, oocyte vitrification, oocyte warming, regulatory affairs, specimen handling during the shipping process, and ensuring the quality of our product. They will have the opportunity to travel in their role to train the lab staff at partner clinics in the Fairfax EggBank proprietary procedures for warming oocytes, and as a resource for troubleshooting."
Fairfax EggBank is the premier frozen donor egg bank in the United States with clinics across the country and around the world.
About Fairfax EggBank
Fairfax EggBank, the trusted choice for frozen donor eggs, provides a diverse selection of pre-screened, FDA-compliant donors to help recipients build their families. Our Fairfax EggBank Donor Database showcases one of the largest repositories for frozen donor eggs in the United States.
Fairfax EggBank works closely with all of our donor egg recipients through each stage of the process and is a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Our commitment to donor quality and service excellence makes us a premier, yet cost effective, solution for donor egg recipients. Fairfax EggBank benefits from our in-house experts with over 30 years of experience in safe and successful reproductive tissue banking. http://www.fairfaxeggbank.com
