ONTARIO, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning (http://www.FalconWP.com) announces that Michael Jensen, CFP® has joined the firm to further expand their financial planning team. After graduating from the University of Southern California, he began working as an advisor for nationwide wirehouse. Over the last five years, Michael served as a wealth advisor for a large national financial planning firm and led firm-wide procurement, adoption, and implementation of business development technologies to drive new growth across national offices. We are excited to have Michael head our team in the Orange County office to help support our continued success.
Michael joins Falcon Wealth Planning with the goal of aligning his clients' lives and wealth by helping them navigate all critical financial events to make informed financial decisions. He aims to take the mystery out of retirement by answering questions with a direct, personalized approach. He comments, "I am excited to join one of the fastest growing RIA firms in the country. Falcon differentiates as a true Fee-Only, Full Fiduciary advisor by focusing on the optimal alignment between their clients' wealth, values, and goals. Falcon is obsessed with being client-centric and empowers through education. What I love about Falcon's approach is they do not just advise on making the best financial decision but educate clients on the 'Why'."
Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, Principal of Falcon Wealth Planning said, "With our continued growth, we're lucky to have Michael join our team. He conveys his direct personal style in his effective approach to individualized retirement, tax, and estate planning and has a proven history of success and providing superior service to his clients. Michael is a valuable addition allowing Falcon Wealth to continue to maintain its high level of service to our clients. We see a high ceiling for Michael and a big part of our future growth plan."
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full service Financial Planning firm (FalconWP.com) which is designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in tax efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals
