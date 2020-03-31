NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Cargo Underwriting and Falvey Shippers Insurance have expanded capacity by partnering with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (Nationwide). This partnership allows Falvey to continue to increase capacity and continue to provide best-in-class, flexible cargo solutions for their clients. All new accounts underwritten April 1, 2020 forward, will be quoted including Falvey's Nationwide facility.
President and CEO of Falvey companies, Mike Falvey, says, "As an industry leader in writing marine cargo, Falvey continues to position our Group for growth moving forward. We are delighted and proud to have Nationwide 'on our side' to continue that growth."
Nationwide will extend both Admitted and Non-Admitted solutions for Falvey programs.
"Nationwide is proud to partner with Falvey and expand our Ocean Marine offerings with an industry leader in the cargo space," says Heather Schenker, VP of Brokerage.
Nationwide joins Falvey's unparalleled security panel comprised of Lloyd's of London and Beazley Insurance Company Inc. Falvey Cargo is the largest cargo cover note holder at Lloyd's and also offers US Admitted paper through Beazley, both rated 'A Excellent' by A.M. Best. Through these partnerships, Falvey Cargo provides the highest capacity in the market, with the industry's highest in-house binding authority of $50M.
About Nationwide
Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2020
About Falvey Cargo Underwriting
Falvey Cargo underwrites marine cargo coverage in three cargo industry segments: General Cargo, Life Sciences, and Technology. Founded in 1995, Falvey Cargo Underwriting has evolved into the largest cargo covernote holder at Lloyd's of London, offering the highest MGA capacity in the marine cargo market. With over 150 years of combined marine cargo underwriting experience, Falvey Cargo provides global reach with local expertise servicing clients around the world from offices in Rhode Island, California, New Jersey, North Carolina, Washington, Toronto, and London, with dedicated loss prevention, claims adjusting, and recovery services in-house.
About Falvey Shippers Insurance
Falvey Shippers Insurance provides full-value, all-risk domestic and international shipping insurance through an API integration within clients' existing shipping software. Any shipment can be automatically quoted and insured for its full value with a single click. The entire process is automated, so there is nothing to print or add to your packing materials, and no extra paperwork to manage—you just click it, ship it and forget it. Falvey Shippers' policies are 100% secured by Lloyd's of London, and all underwriting, claims and technology operations reside under one roof.
About Falvey Insurance Group
Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI. After 20+ years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprised of three divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance and Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance becoming, "The Specialized Insurance Experts" in maritime coverage. Falvey underwrites on behalf of Lloyd's of London, C.V. Starr, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Beazley Insurance Company, Hiscox, Ascot Group and State National. The flexibility, proactive customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that Falvey companies are known for is unparalleled in the insurance industry.
