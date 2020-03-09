NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pryor Cashman announced today that accomplished family law attorney Ronnie Schindel has joined the firm as co-chair of its well-regarded, top-tier Family Law Group. With over 26 years of experience, most recently with Aronson, Mayefsky & Sloan, LLP, Schindel joins the Pryor Cashman team as a partner.
"Ronnie is a formidable and skilled attorney who works exceedingly hard for his clients. He is a great lawyer and a terrific person. I am delighted to have Ronnie join our group and I look forward to the contribution of his talent and expertise to our practice," said partner Judith L. Poller, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Family Law Group.
"Over the years, Ronnie and I have been on opposing sides of many family law cases, so I know firsthand just how good he is at representing clients both in and out of the courtroom. Ronnie is a great addition to our team as we continue to build and plan for the future," said partner Donald Lockhart Schuck.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to share in the leadership of an already highly respected family law group at the top mid-size firm in New York. I have always had great admiration for the skill, work ethic, and integrity of my new partners and I look forward to working with them for years to come. Also, from our clients' perspective, Pryor Cashman's combination of legal talent and resources will provide them with unmatched guidance and support," said Schindel.
Schindel is the president of the New York Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, the country's foremost family law professional organization. Schindel also serves as a faculty member at the National Family Law Trial Institute in Houston, well-known for its rigorous program dedicated to honing the trial skills of matrimonial lawyers from all over the country. He has been annually selected to Super Lawyers since 2009. He has served on the Executive Committee of the Family Law Section of the New York State Bar Association since 2008 and previously was a member of the Matrimonial Committee of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York.
Schindel attended Brooklyn Law School and received his undergraduate education at Stony Brook University and Cornell University.
About Pryor Cashman
Pryor Cashman is a premier, midsized law firm headquartered at 7 Times Square in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Miami. With broad and sophisticated transactional and litigation practices, Pryor Cashman provides a full range of services to meet the complex legal needs of institutions, mid-market businesses, bold emerging entities, entrepreneurs and individuals.