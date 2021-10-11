ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family Practice Center, one of the fastest growing family medicine practices in the Atlanta area, is proud to announce that their practice expansion will continue this fall. Coming on the heels of their recently opened second location in Alpharetta, Family Practice Center will be opening two additional new locations in Canton and Cumming, Georgia this December. Additionally, they will be adding a series of board-certified healthcare providers and experienced professionals to their medical team.
Addresses for the new locations will be:
Family Practice Center Canton: 1521 Hickory Flat Highway, Suite 200, Canton, GA 30115
Family Practice Center Cumming: 2860 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Suite 201, Cumming, GA 30041
Both new locations will cover a wide variety of treatment areas including internal medicine, preventive medicine, women's health services, mental health services, sports medicine, and dermatology with the level of care and professionalism that has made Family Practice Center one of the most highly-rated practices in the Southeast with over 500 5-star reviews from patients.
To help accommodate patients at their new locations, Family Practice Center will be welcoming several new physicians and medical professionals to their evergrowing medical family. These new additions include Dr. Justin Kappel, Dr. Parth Bhavsar, Dr. Ruth Wenching Wei, Physician Assistant, Mitchell Pearce, and Practice Administrator, Melissa Gatewood. Former Office Administrator, Heather Heaton will be stepping into a new role as Chief Operating Officer.
"It has been incredible to see the way our practice has continued to grow and expand over the past year," says practice founder, Dr. James Wheeler. "We understand that none of this would be possible without the hard work of our staff and the loyalty of our incredible patient base. Our goal is to continue to bring our signature brand of health and wellness services to people all over the state of Georgia in the years to come."
About Family Practice Center
Founded in 1979, Family Practice Center is a comprehensive medical practice offering a wide variety of healthcare services to patients in the metro Atlanta area. In addition to internal family medicine, the experienced healthcare providers at Family Practice Center perform women's health services, preventive medicine, dermatology treatments, sports medicine, and mental health services. Family Practice Center is able to provide in-house diagnostic testing including X-rays, blood work, ultrasounds, echocardiograms, and more in their office. In an effort to provide each patient they see with the courtesy, care, and comfort they deserve, Family Practice Center offers additional services including walk-in appointments, telemedicine visits with eVisit™, waiting room concierge service, and more. This is why the team at Family Practice Center is among the highest-rated in the entire Southeast.
To learn more about Family Practice Center or to schedule an appointment at one of their four Atlanta area locations, visit https://familypracticecenterpc.com or contact their office by phone at (404) 256-1727.
Media Contact
Beth McCauley, McCauley Marketing Services, (770) 316-3696, beth@mccauleyservices.com
SOURCE Family Practice Center