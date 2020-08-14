BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) ("Fang" or "we"), a leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and the first half year ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Total revenues were $66.8 million, a decrease of 1.5% from $67.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Operating income from continuing operations was $6.4 million, a decrease of 78.7% from $30.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Net income was $21.5 million, an increase of 321.6% from $5.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
First Half 2020 Highlights
- Total revenues were $103.0 million, which remained relatively stable with $102.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Operating income from continuing operations was $6.9 million, a decrease of 62.3% from $18.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Net loss was $19.4 million, compared to net income of $18.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
"During the COVID-19 global pandemic, Fang remained solid financially in the first half of 2020," commented Mr. Jian Liu, CEO of Fang. "For the coming quarters we will continue our focus on new initiatives such as live broadcastings, online exhibitions and VR livestreams to better serve our customers."
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues
Fang reported total revenues of $66.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 1.5% from $67.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in revenues from listing services.
- Revenue from marketing services was $32.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 1.2% from $32.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Revenue from listing services was $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 26.0% from $19.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in the number of paying customers.
- Revenue from leads generation services was $17.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 60.2% from $10.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to an increased acceptance and popularity of our leads generation services.
- Revenue from financial services was $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 44.8% from $2.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in average loan receivable balance.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 56.3% from $8.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the decline in sales and the optimization in cost structure.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were $56.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 81.3% from $31.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the increase in staff related costs.
- Selling expenses were $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 7.5% from $16.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in staff related costs.
- General and administrative expenses were $41.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 177.2% from $14.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the increase in staff related costs.
Operating Income from Continuing Operations
Operating income from continuing operations was $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 78.7% from $30.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the increase in operating expenses.
Change in Fair Value of Securities
Change in fair value of securities for the second quarter of 2020 was a loss of $0.7 million, compared to a loss of $48.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the fluctuation in market price of investments in equity securities.
Income Tax Benefits
Income tax benefits were $16.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 17.2% compared to income tax benefits of $20.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the effect of change in fair value of equity securities.
Net Income
Net income was $21.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 321.5% from $5.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
First half year 2020 Financial Results
Revenues
Fang reported total revenues of $103.0 million in the first half year of 2020, which remained relatively stable with $102.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Revenue from marketing services was $47.2 million in the first half of 2020, an increase of 3.3% from $45.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the growth of company's new initiative such as live broadcastings., etc.
- Revenue from listing services was $24.4 million in the first half of 2020, a decrease of 22.3% from $31.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in the number of paying customers.
- Revenue from leads generation services was $24.8 million in the first half of 2020, an increase of 67.6% from $14.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Revenue from financial services was $3.3 million in the first half of 2020, a decrease of 48.4% from $6.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in average loan receivable balance.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was $9.0 million in the first half year of 2020, a decrease of 46.1% from $16.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to cost savings from optimizing Fang's core business.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were $88.3 million in the first half year of 2020, an increase of 26.5% from $69.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the increase in staff related costs.
- Selling expenses were $28.5 million in the first half year of 2020, a decrease of 12.3% from $32.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in staff related costs.
- General and administrative expenses were $59.8 million in the first half year of 2020, an increase of 60.3% from $37.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the increase in staff related costs.
Operating Income from Continuing Operations
Operating income from continuing operations was $6.9 million in the first half year of 2020, a decrease of 62.3% from $18.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the increase in operating expenses.
Change in Fair Value of Securities
Change in fair value of securities for the first half year of 2020 was a loss of $43.3 million, compared to a loss of $16.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the fluctuation in market price of investments in equity securities.
Income Tax Benefits
Income tax benefits were $19.5 million in the first half year of 2020, an increase of 116.7% from $9.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Net Income (Loss)
Net loss was $19.4 million in the first half year of 2020, compared to a net income of $18.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Business Outlook
Based on current operations and market conditions, Fang's management predicts a positive net income for the year of 2020, which represents management's current and preliminary view and is subject to change.
About Fang
Fang operates a leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides primarily marketing, listing, leads generation and financial services for China's fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains approximately 74 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering 665 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "is expected to," "anticipates," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "are likely to," "estimates," "may," "should" and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding Fang's future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Fang's control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the impact of Fang's business development strategies, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of current and future government policies affecting China's real estate market. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Fang's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fang does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.
Fang Holdings Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets[i]
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)
ASSETS
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
85,461
105,282
Restricted cash, current
217,259
219,096
Short-term investments
148,382
194,720
Accounts receivable, net
87,885
66,379
Funds receivable
4,092
8,372
Prepayment and other current assets
32,834
31,509
Commitment deposits
185
188
Loans receivable, current
58,979
60,490
Amounts due from related parties
1,350
644
Total current assets
636,427
686,680
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
676,564
695,457
Loans receivable, non-current
-
-
Deferred tax assets
13,220
6,570
Deposits for non-current assets
482
618
Restricted cash, non-current portion
40,917
42,452
Long-term investments
325,863
341,946
Other non-current assets
36,975
39,179
Total non-current assets
1,094,021
1,126,222
Total assets
1,730,448
1,812,902
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
361,220
367,403
Deferred revenue
130,083
134,143
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
100,695
120,244
Customers' refundable fees
3,703
4,981
Income tax payable
11,675
4,207
Amounts due to related parties
10,048
9,227
Total current liabilities
617,424
640,205
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term loans
178,365
184,158
Convertible senior notes
168,614
168,929
Deferred tax liabilities
92,080
90,723
Other non-current liabilities
107,217
138,435
Total non-current liabilities
546,276
582,245
Total Liabilities
1,163,700
1,222,450
Equity:
Class A ordinary shares, par value Hong Kong Dollar ("HK$") 1 per share,
71,775,686; outstanding shares as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020:
9,244
9,244
Class B ordinary shares, par value HK$1 per share, 600,000,000 s
3,124
3,124
Treasury stock
(123,216)
(123,216)
Additional paid-in capital
536,352
528,620
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(110,381)
(98,371)
Retained earnings
250,931
270,358
Total Fang Holdings Limited shareholders' equity
566,054
589,759
Non controlling interests
694
693
Total equity
566,748
590,452
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
1,730,448
1,812,902
[i] Impact of the Separation of China Index Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CIH) ("CIH") on the Company's
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income[ii]
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Marketing services
32,072
32,465
47,208
45,728
Listing services
14,197
19,212
24,413
31,371
Leads generation services
17,288
10,801
24,806
14,787
Value-added services
1,525
1,665
2,941
2,667
Financial services
1,557
2,926
3,283
6,425
E-commerce services
206
779
315
1,860
Total revenues
66,845
67,848
102,966
102,838
Cost of revenues:
Cost of services
(3,603)
(8,254)
(9,010)
(16,692)
Total cost of revenues
(3,603)
(8,254)
(9,010)
(16,692)
Gross profit
63,242
59,594
93,956
86,146
Operating expenses and income:
Selling expenses
(14,889)
(16,137)
(28,450)
(32,456)
General and administrative expenses
(41,268)
(14,900)
(59,824)
(37,293)
Other (expense) income
(691)
1,508
1,223
1,895
Operating income from continuing operations
6,394
30,065
6,905
18,292
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(248)
(371)
1,468
(633)
Interest income
2,198
1,630
6,121
3,319
Interest expense
(3,806)
(5,696)
(12,267)
(11,741)
Investment income, net
516
485
1,338
490
Realized gain on sale of available-for-sale
-
573
-
871
Change in fair value of securities
(692)
(48,513)
(43,326)
(16,464)
Government grants
441
465
810
700
Income (Loss) before income taxes and
4,803
(21,362)
(38,951)
(5,166)
Income tax benefits
Income tax benefits
16,675
20,127
19,525
9,008
Net income (loss) from continuing operations,
21,478
(1,235)
(19,426)
3,842
Income from discontinued operations, net of income
-
6,349
-
14,672
Net income (loss)
21,478
5,114
(19,426)
18,514
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
-
1
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Fang Holdings
21,477
5,114
(19,427)
18,514
Earnings /(loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
Basic
0.24
0.06
(0.22)
0.21
Diluted
0.24
0.06
(0.22)
0.20
Earnings /(loss) from continuing operations per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
Basic
(0.01)
0.04
Diluted
(0.01)
0.04
Earnings from discontinued operations per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
Basic
0.07
0.16
Diluted
0.07
0.16
