LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New company advisor brings deep understanding of the sports markets opening up global connections.
New advisor Bradley Rangell is Chief Executive officer and Chief Investment Officer at Iron Clad Sports a New York based sports and entertainment company comprised of seasoned financial executives, collectively representing more than 75 years of operational and leadership experience in the sports, media and entertainment space.
Bradley has worked with many of the world's best known sports franchises and team owners and has secured in excess of $12 billion in transaction value across the sports and entertainment sector dollars.
Some of his previous clients have included the Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Wild, Washington Redskins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Yankee Net's, Premiere League football clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and NASCAR.
Bradley says "We are keenly aware that sports and entertainment stakeholders across the globe are eager for solutions that bring in new revenue and enhance the fan experience. FansXR emphatically delivers on this with their patented IP and customizable, top-notch execution," said Bradley Rangell, principal and advisor to the Company. "We are impressed with the great momentum the team has already generated and we're looking forward to a 'great' response – especially from those teams and leagues who are eager to innovate for their fans."
Co-Founder and CEO Matt Coleman says "Bradley brings a wealth of global sports and entertainment experience to our team and advisory board plus will be central to our global expansion ambitions and approach to the global football community and North American sports. This is very well timed with our up and coming debut and with the advent of sports betting and teams and broadcasters trying to attract a younger fan we have the perfect innovation using XR personalised immersive experiences."
Bradley Rangell Background
Mr. Rangell has twenty-nine years of experience in investment banking, investments, corporate lending, and private banking, and has spent the last fifteen years dedicated solely to the professional sports industry.
Prior to forming Iron Clad, Mr. Rangell was the Managing Director and Team Leader for Citi Private Bank's Sports Advisory Business, where he initiated coverage on the sports sector and built a multi-billion business. While at Citi, Mr. Rangell executed dozens of sports based M&A and financing transactions, representing in excess of $15 billion in transaction value in all four major professional sports leagues in the United States, NASCAR and the English Premier League.
Some of the high profile transactions that Mr. Rangell led and executed include the sell side mandate for the Davidson family including the Detroit Pistons, buy side mandate for the Minnesota Wild, and multiple domestic league level financings. Previously, Mr. Rangell helped to form the original sports business at SG Cowen in 1997 that later moved to Lehman Brothers, where he executed a dozen agent level senior secured lending transactions including the $340 million financing for Dan Snyder's acquisition of the Washington Redskins, the $20 million DIP financing for the Pittsburgh Penguins and five debt transactions with Yankee Nets and their subsidiaries (including the Devils).
Mr. Rangell is a graduate of Binghamton University (MBA) and Brandeis University (B.A.)
FansXR, INC Background
FansXR is an XR (Xtended Reality) streaming network providing immersive experiences. We use computer vision to enhance the user experience and 5G edge computing to deliver a new user engagement for sports and entertainment and in the Metaverse.
The platform offers fans full control of their experience offering users never seen before broadcast moments, exclusive product offerings and puts the fan in control of each camera plus users are able to personalise their feeds in terms of stats, compare player Vs player, offer live scoring and gamification.
We use multiple 360, high speed cameras and AI in stadium powered a unique super computer that brings edge computing on site offering mixed reality overlays with 5G tech.
The experience and technology is easily integrated into 3rd party apps or websites and is delivered via a secure web browser and can be accessed by millions of fans in real time.
