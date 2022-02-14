SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blocknative, the real-time Web3 infrastructure company, launches beta support for the Fantom Network across its core mempool data platform, empowering Web3 developers, dApps, and traders within the Fantom ecosystem to leverage critical, pre-chain infrastructure to improve user visibility and experience. For Fantom developers and dApps, the partnership unlocks new capabilities that enable them to build more reliable, user-friendly projects. For Fantom traders, real-time visibility into the status of every in-flight transaction provides the opportunity to overlay their existing trading strategies for better-informed trades.
Matt Cutler, CEO & Co-Founder of Blocknative, shared: "We are excited to bring Blocknative's real-time capabilities to the Fantom ecosystem. Our Transaction Orchestration platform levels the playing field for Fantom builders, traders, and end-users by delivering unmatched transparency and programmability to each stage of the transaction lifecycle."
Capabilities unlocked for Web3 developers and dApps include gaining visibility into how Fantom-based protocols are being used in the wild, helping users connect to Fantom-enabled dApps, and delivering in-flight Fantom transaction notifications. Additionally, traders can gain an edge by easily building and filtering real-time Fantom transaction event streams while integrating them directly into trading strategies, in addition to ABI decoding for Fantom smart contracts such as Quickswap, Aave, and Aavegotchi or custom ABIs for any Fantom-based smart contract.
Michael Kong, CEO of Fantom, shared: "Our goal at Fantom is to cement our place as the most developer-friendly blockchain in the industry and this Blocknative integration is an important piece of that puzzle. Their tooling is easy to use and will streamline user wallet connectivity, transaction notifications, and more. This enables Fantom developers to focus on their innovative projects."
The beta release with Fantom mainett supports API and SDK, Mempool Explorer, Onboard, and Notify, with future enhancements to include support for Fantom testnet, transaction preview and simulation, and gas platform fee estimate.
About Blocknative
Blocknative is the real-time Web3 infrastructure company, enabling dynamic user experiences and better decisions via pre-chain insights. Blocknative democratizes access to mempool data across multiple chains, including Ethereum, xDai, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Bitcoin, empowers users to see what is happening and what will happen next on public blockchain networks. Founded in 2018, Blocknative powers many forward-thinking Web3 developers, Defi protocols and infrastructure projects, including Curve, Compound, Synthetix, Balancer, Bancor, Yearn, Badger, Gitcoin, Optimism, Aavegotchi, and the Ethereum Foundation.
About Fantom
Fantom is a fast, scalable, and secure layer-1 EVM-compatible platform built on a permissionless aBFT consensus protocol. Speed, low transaction costs, and high throughput make Fantom ideal for DeFi applications and real-world use-cases. Learn more by visiting the Fantom Foundation website or Twitter.
